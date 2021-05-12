May 3
Cannon, Michael David, 54, of 729 Bethlaham Church Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c — DWLS.
Ingle, Julia Faith, 23, of 316 Keller Drive, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault — family violence X2.
Jones, Mallori Brooke, 29, of 292 Burgess Road, Ellijay, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with theft by taking.
Massingill, Tina Louise, 44, of 177 Bethleham Church Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c — drug-related objects.
Stephenson, Charles Dwayne, 53, of 3456 Hwy. 411, White, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
Stephenson, Heather Leann, 30, of 3456 Hwy. 411, White, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
May 4
Cordell, Maison Dakota, 28, of 5247 Roland Hayes Pkwy, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated battery FVA, battery (family violence) X2, criminal trespass (family violence).
Dixon, Patricia Lynn, 49, of 3400 Stephens Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Hamilton, Bobby Dean, 49, of 338 Lyles Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, trafficking in methamphetamine.
Henderson, Jackie Lee, 41, of 4773 Red Bud Road, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with bench warrant o/c — battery, criminal trespass.
Gregory, Jacob Elbert, 23, of 288 Iracille Lane, Lot 26, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
May 5
Baker, Germain, 42, of 124 Pleasant Dale Xing, Atlanta, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with commercial vehicle driver using/ possessing drugs while operating a vehicle.
Barrett, Hydy Lynn, 28, of 2804 Poe Road, Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
Crowder, Matthew Lynn, 37 of 184 Thompson Loop, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI; interference with government property — felony; stopping, standing or parking prohibited in a specified place.
Glover, Jr., Llewellyn Tony, 24, of 590 Chase Drive, McDonough, Georgia, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and held for Henry County.
Junkins, Justin James, 30, of 257 White Graves Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, obstruction of officers — misdemeanor.
Nickelson, Jeshua Allen, 25, of 703 Creekside Drive, Kennesaw, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, open container, safety belts.
Pack, Norman Marvin, 61, of 1097 Harris beamer Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office — here for court (o/c — battery — FVA).
Pham, Vu Van, 48, of 605 Riverside Drive, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without a valid license — misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance.
Strickland, Nathanael Howard, 33, of 612 Shenandoah, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Turner, Kayla Jordon, 28, of 200 S. Line St., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged held for another agency.
Williams, Wendy Ann, 46, of 118 Horseshoe Loop, Kingston, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
May 6
Craig, Casey Dale, 25, of 2710 Brown Bridge Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking — felony X2, theft by taking — misdemeanor X7.
Gladin, Ricky Malcolm, 63, of 252 Horton St., Ranger, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving on roadways lane for traffic, DUI — alcohol — misdemeanor.
Gregory, Jr., William Max, 36, of 201 Pittman Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault — FVA, simple battery — FVA.
Johnson, Anthony Derrick, 41, of 2736 Pine Chapel Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking.
Penley, Corey Allen, 33, of 760 Guess Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife while lying to commit crimes, purchase/ possession/ control methamphetamine.
Santos, Eduardo, 25, of 1455 Hill City, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to yield.
Shepphard, Patrick Anthony, 51, of 2394 Rolling Brook Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways lane for traffic, manufacture/ sell/ dispense/ distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
May 8
Cameron, Edward Sylvin, 48, of 271 Jo Ann Drive, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with parole violation.
Lawrence, Don Stanley, 62, of 3602 Battlefield Pkwy, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with cruelty to animals.
Lawrence, Savana Kay, 45, of 2915 Carol Cir., Rocky Face, Georgia, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with cruelty to animals.
Natale, Shaun Christopher, 32, of 115 Prater Lake Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass — FVA.
Parker, Ronald Glenn, 47, of 180 Windy Hill Drive, Fairmount, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — drugs — misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.
Smith, Chasity Noelle, 35, of 110 Richardson Road 3K, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction, public drunk.
Thomas, Natasha Denise, 45, of 398 Pickfair Ave SW, Atlanta, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession on marijuana, possession of open container in vehicle passenger area, speeding in excess of max limits — 99 mph in a 70-mph zone.
Garci, Rene Antonio, 34, of 512 Elm St., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunk.
McBee, Kodi Gatling, 20, of 209 Camelot Cir., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of alcohol by person under the age of 21.
May 9
Baker, Aaron Daniel, 29, of 741 Dawnville, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving false name and date of birth, obstruction, possession of drug-related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of crime, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation o/c — possession of meth and drug-related objects.
Canchola, Andy Isaiah, 20, of 441 Jolly Road, Apt. 1, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunkenness.
Cronan, Cody James, 27, of 223 Woodland Apt. 39, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery, simple battery — family violence.
Gage, Trymiah Denise, 25, of 10005 Jeffery Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, safety restraint violation (under 8 years of age) X4, speeding in excess of max limits — 90 in a 70-mph, use of safety belts in passenger vehicle.
Slaton, Jr., Guy Patrick, 40, of 824 Callie Jones Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery — family violence.
Wheeler, Noah Paul, 23, of 53 Pope Lane, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and held for Carrolton Police Department.
Reyes, Yessenia Lili, 45, of 36 Elmwood Place, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane traffic.