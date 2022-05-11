May 2
Broddy, Frederick Lee, 33, Clio, South Carolina. Charges by GCSO: Armed robbery, false imprisonment, home invasion 1st degree, and theft by taking.
Davis, Beverly Elaine, 38, Armuchee. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DUI).
Mitchell, Talisha Ynette, 39, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C VGCSA).
Rivera, Ivan Jesus, 24, Dalston. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C TBRSP).
Stanley, Barbara Elizabeth, 41, Cohutta. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
Lopez-Juarez, Francisco Romanne, 43. Charges by GSP: Driving while unlicensed and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Parker, Timothy James, 35, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
May 3
Brown, Edward Dewayne, 58, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects (prebook), obstruction (prebook), poss of marijuana (prebook), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), probation violation (O/C obstr of law enforcement), and probation violation (O/C poss methamphetamine).
Brown, Scott Thomas Lee, 32, Dalton. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking).
Bryant, Brandy Nichole, 29, Cedartown. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking).
Shaw, Allison Elizabeth, 37. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Shepherd, Matthew Dakota, 26. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss methamphetamine).
West, Jennifer Marie, 38, Plainville. Charge by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol (prebook).
Gravitt, Jerry Wayne, 42, Sugar Valley. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects, loitering or prowling, and possession of methamphetamine.
Young, Amber Shaylyn, 21, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss meth, poss drug related objects).
Howard, David Christopher, 36, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C DUI, FTML).
May 4
Barron, Gregory Scott, 56, Dallas. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
Chaffin, Mary Marie, 40. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C obstruction, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, vio mot).
Dutton, Barry Wayne, 36, Kingsport, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA and probation violation (O/C agg assault peace officer, interfere govt prop, elude).
May 5
Williams, Linda Elaine, 52, Oakman. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C simple battery).
Blevins, Damon Allen, 30, Rockmart. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, poss of meth, possession of drug related objects, and bench warrant (O/C int’l fire code, deliberate, negligent burning).
Everett, Earl Ray, 48, Ranger. Charges by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. DUI — alcohol, housed for Fairmount P.D. failure to maintain lane, and housed for Fairmount P.D. open container.
May 6
Cleveland, Rebecca Shea, 28, Powder Springs. Charges by CPD: Forgery in the 1st degree, printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, etc. knowing information is in (x4), and theft by taking.
Knight, Jr., Barry Lee, 34. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA (x2), cruelty to children in the 3rd degree (x3), and fugitive from justice.
Leigh, Katie Nicole, 24. Charges by GCSO: Allowing unlicensed person to drive, poss of meth, and possession of drug related objects.
Mulkey, Donald Edward, 34, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor contempt of court — superior.
Sexton, Jr., James Glen, 29. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C battery — FVA, cruelty to children 3rd).
Smith, John Anthony, 45, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.
Watts, Ronnie Allen, 57. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C criminal trespass).
Burrell, John David, 35, Roswell. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Wilkinson, Anthony Jovan, 23. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and stopping, standing, or parking prohibited in specified place.
May 7
Hale, Amber Nicole, 36. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Montgomery, Mack Henry, 74. Charges by CPD: Bench warrant and public indecency.
Speak, Lia Lynn, 23, Watertown, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Due care (prebook), DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container, reckless driving, and tire requirements.
Baker, Cody Lamar, 34, Fairmount. Charges by FPD: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and improper left or right turn.
Stinson, Gloria Fatima Esperanza, 18, Dalton. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits.
Thomas, Tiffany Leigh, 36. Charge by CPD: Hit and run.
May 8
Carey, Demitrich Lamont, 40. Charges by CPD: Bench warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
Grizzle, Josh Allen, 37. Charge by GCSO: Obstruction (prebook).
McCary, Regina Lynn, 60, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Possession drug related objects (prebook), possession marijuana less 1 oz. (prebook), possession Schedule IV (prebook), and simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Tanchez-Mejia, Wilson Ernesto, 45. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Thomas, Justin Wade, 42. Charges by CPD: Battery — FVA and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Gibson, Benjamin Lee, 44, Ellijay. Charge by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.