Feb. 18
Fryer, Brandon Martinez, 21. Charges by CPD: Burglary (x2) and possession of tools for the commission of crime (x2).
Feb. 21
Davis, Joshua Thomas, 32. Charges by GSP: Obstruction/hindering of officer and simple battery on peace officer.
Rakestraw, Amy Nicole, 37. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. probation violation (O/C shoplifting).
Simmons, Joshua Kent, 41. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. probation violation (O/C shoplifting).
Wilson, Joshua David, 40, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. simple assault — FVA (prebook).
Wilson, Sandra Lucille, 62. Charges by CPD: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth, misc obstruction) and probation violation (O/C simple battery, drug rel objects).
Flores, John Isaiah, 23. Charges by GCSO: Possession of a firearm/knife during commission of a crime and possession of Schedule II controlled substance (x2).
McGinnis, Brison Lee, 19. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and tail lights/taillight lenses required.
Feb. 22
Burk, Tony Allen, 47. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA, harassing communications, simple assault — FVA, stalking — FVA, and transmission of photography or video depicting nudity/explicit conduct — adult.
Burns, David Lamar, 36. Charges by GCSO: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent, and probation violation (O/C sale of meth, susp lic, affix lic +).
Enriquez, Victoria Thomas, 24, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and obstruction/hindering of officer.
Estes, Edrienne Darrell, 26. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property (second degree), criminal damage to property (second degree) — FVA, obstruction of officer, simple battery on peace officer, and terroristic threats and acts.
Lee, Khadijah Regine, 28, Tampa, Florida. Charges by GCSO: Marijuana — possess less than oz. (prebook), obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers (x2, prebook), possession of drug related objects (prebook), speeding (prebook), and too fast for conditions (prebook).
Maldonado, Jennifer Ray, 46. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Mayes, Spencer Kornelius, 27, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Identity fraud (x2) and theft by deception.
Reavis, Mykel Wayne, 31, White. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.
Smith, Selina Lashae, 33. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. simple assault (prebook).
Veler, Courtnie Dianne, 32. Charges by GCSO: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent, and probation violation (O/C fraudulent credit card).
Wheeler, Nathan Blake, 36, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent.
Young, Jr., M.C., 31, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA, battery — FVA, cruelty to children — FVA (third degree, x4).
Johnson, Jr., Michael Rodney, 25, Sugar Valley. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and vehicle turning left.
Charles, Anthony Lee, 46, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: No tail lights, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Fryer, Brandon Matinez, 21. Charges by CPD: Burglary and giving false name or address to law enforcement officer.
Peno, Susan Nicole, 38. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
Feb. 23
Charles, Anthony Lee, 46, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Eslinger, Cheri Machelle, 44, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Harris, Darren Davion, 36, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Forgery (1st degree), print/executing/negotiating fict checks, and theft by taking.
Henry, Terry Darlene, 42. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C child molestation).
Nichols, Steven Douglas, 52, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Simple assault — FVA.
Stewart, Roderick Christopher, 31, Luverne, Alabama. Charges by GCSO: Loitering or prowling, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., and fugitive from justice.
Wood, Corey Derrell, 40, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA, bench warrant — FTA (O/C agg stalking, DWSL), criminal trespass — FVA, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, and theft by taking.
Wright, Michael Burton, 49. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C FVO violation).
Feb. 24
Crabtree, Joshua Wilson, 30. Charges by GCSO: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., possession of methamphetamine, and registration suspended.
Loiz Alicea, 36. Charges by CPD: Battery — FVA and cruelty to children (3rd degree).
Pack, Tamatha Dianne, 48, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Walraven, Jennifer Louise, 49. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine and public drunkenness.
Watkins, Frank Lee, 61. Charges by GCSO: Expired tag, going inside guardline with weapon, liquor, or drugs, possession of methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane, and no drivers license on person.
Pike, Dallas Allen, 24, Onieda, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Bond surrender (O/C DWSL, maximum limits) and failure to appear (O/C DWSL, maximum limits).
Feb. 25
Jackson, Daniel William, 43, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Public drunkenness.
Kinsey, Richard Franklin, 65, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss meth, poss/use of drug rel obj).
Leonard, Wayne Alan, 32. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
McQuay, Nathaniel Bernard, 41. Charges by CPD: Possession and use of drug related objects (prebook) and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Moses, Dustin Anthony, 30. Charge by PRO: Sentenced drug court sanction.
Starr, Donna Kay, 49, Adairsville. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.
White, William Shane, 39, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss meth, poss DRO, taillights).
Johnson, Leroy Dewayne, 45. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
McBee, Kodi Gatling, 21. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Feb. 26
Davis, Tony Thomas, 59. Charge by GCSO: Felony possession of a controlled substance.
Estrada, Kristen Leigh, 34, Cartersville. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C sale of methamphetamine).
Merritt, David Brandon, 38, Armurchee. Charges by GSP: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., maximum limits, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Vasquez-Juarez, Alexander Romeo, 26, Millington, Maryland. Charges by GCSO: Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other intoxicants, driving without license, forgery in the first degree, and open container violation.