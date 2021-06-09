May 31
Hyde, Jessica Rae, 27, of 31 Tippy Lane., Anniston, Alabama, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with possession of heroine.
Mathis, Jr., Gregory, 28, of 575 Inman St., Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding in excess of max limits — 90/ 70-mph zone, window glazing violation (tinted windows).
Mencer, Mitchell Dewayne, 47, of 410 Airport Cir., Resaca, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and held for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith, Curtis Davis, 28, of 1930 Flat Shoals Road., Atlanta, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and held for another agency.
Wizzard, Kenneth Morell, 29, of 171 Mansion Cir., Chattanooga, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license suspended/ revoked, speeding in excess of max limits — 99/70-mph.
Jarry, Megan Ann, 34, homeless, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Patterson, Amanda Lynn, 30, of 2366 Rome Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, max limits 15 mph over.
Tweed, Will Wesley, 57, of 190 Hummingbird Lane. SE, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended.
June 1
Hamrick, Ronald Lee, 60, of 980 Redbud Road. C4, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Murphy, Tija Marie, 32, of 636 Piney Hill Road. Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon county Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking — felony X3, theft by taking — misdemeanor X6.
Shueman, Kirk Lowell, 58, of 280 Farmville Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with contempt of superior court $7,000 purge.
Smith, Jason Dean, 50, of 656 Chatsworth Road., Hwy 225, Calhoun, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office — here for court: possession of methamphetamine, failure to stop, taillight.
June 2
Brookshire, Walter Alfred, 24, of 80 Dugger Drive., NE, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c — theft by receiving/ false imprisonment.
Dena, Kenny Lamar, 53, of 174 Dead End Road., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’d Office and charged with burglary — second degree — felony, possession of tools for commission of a crime, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
Hudson, Judith Tristen, 35, of 214 James St., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon county Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, will obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor X2.
Jarry, Megan Ann, 34, of 12776 Tanglewood Drive., Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public indecency — first or second offense — misdemeanor.
Kemp, Dawn Guthrie, 49, of 265 Newtown Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery- family violence.
King, Richard Lydell Daniel, 24, of 112 Riverview Drive., Apt. 31, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with probation violation o/c.
Marshall, Justin Tyler, 24, of 370 Hudson Way, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c.
Sherwood, Kenneth Richard, 33, of 4626 Amber Drive., McDonough, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office — here four court warrant X2.
June 3
Arnwine, Pamela Renee, 28, of 735 Reed Pond Road., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary.
Delay, Raymond Leon, 43, of 735 Reed Pond Road., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary.
Fox, Lisa Michelle, 55, of 1261 Newtown Church Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c.
Hobgood, Matthew Kyle, 27, of 75 Folsom Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with bond surrender, non-bondable bench warrant loitering or prowling/ entering auto.
McCoy, Justin Blake, 34, of 129 Bradley Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways lane for traffic, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, stop signs and yield signs, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Yetman, Chastin William, 30, of 337 Lavista Drive., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
Riley, Jr., Benjamin Lamar, 44, of 1265 Martinque Ct. SW, Atlanta, was arrested by the Gordon county Sheriff’s Office and charged with marijuana — possession — less than one ounce, max limits — 99/70-mph zone.
June 4
Arnwine, Gene Michael, 32, of 2300 Ingleside Ave., Athens, Tennessee, was arrested by the Fairmount Police department and charged with driving with suspended license, no insurance, possession of marijuana — less than one ounce, wind tint.
Broome Rickey Charles, 41, of 2679 U.S. Hwy. 411, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with drug court sanction — serve two days in custody.
Guzman, Blas, of 7331 Iris Ave, Hanover Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, false statements and writings, giving false name, glazing of windows, improper left or right turn.
Jimenez, Bravlio Salgado, 36, of 96 Woodland Way, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with special presentment here for court.
Maehre, Angela Susanne, 33, of 130 Regency Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with drug court sanction.
McEntyre, Michel Lenard, 65, homeless, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with identity fraud X4.
Patel, Bhikhabhai Ambahai, 54, of 144 Regency Row, SW, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon county Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age X3.
Ramirez-Diaz, Marvin, 23, of 53 Bolten Ct., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with special presentment — vehicular homicide — 2nd, failure to stop.
Williams, Haley Danielle, 28, of 510 Battle Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggressive driving, criminal trespass, simple battery.
Williams, Schalles Ann, 56, of 211 Arrow Drive., Signal Mountain, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office — here for court.
Bowman, Robert Matthew, 34, of 161 Town Creek Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with safety belts, distracted driving/ use of cell phone, driving while license suspended/ revoked.
Cross, Colton Elliot, 31, of 20 Culver Ridge Drive., Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and held for Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.
Fleming, Justin Edward, 31, of 1393 Sarazen Drive., Rockledge, Florida, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended/ revoked — misdemeanor.
Nganga, Dennis Mungara, 43, of 1805 Roswell Road., Apt. 35A, Marietta, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with commercial vehicle driver qualification violation — expired medical card, DUI — alcohol, open container.
Patel, Dilipdhai, 68, of 34 Elmwood Place, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age X2.
June 5
Brito, Geraldine Kiabeth, 32, of 112 Creekside Drive., Apt. 1, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — FVA.
Brown, Justin David, 19, of 118 Spencer Drive., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Delaney, Robert Michael 66, of 981 Raccoon Ridge, Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggressive driving, reckless conduct causing harm or endangering the safety, aggressive driving, reckless conduct.
Garcia, Rene Antonio, 34, of 512 Elm St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, public drunkeness.
Holden, Timmie Lamar, 50, of 181 woodland Cir., Apt. 26, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear o/c — sale of meth, housed for Resaca P.D. — failure to appear o/c — operating without tag, max limits, possession of methamphetamine.
June 6
Borja, Pedro Bravo, 46, of 103 Nathan Cir., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction/ hindering of officer.
Gonzalez, Luis, 23, of 103 Nathan Cir., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction/hindering of an officer.
Hernandez-Sanches, Melvin, 37, of 103 Nathan Cir., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction/hindering of an officer.
Mulkey, Jeffery Dewayne, 39, of 1294 Taylor Town Road., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery.
Parker, Brent Matthew, 31, of 216 Wilson St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police department and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Pineda, Reynaldo Quintanilla, 42, of 103 Nathan Cir., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police department and charged with obstruction/ hindering of an officer.
Rodriguez, Francisco, 19, of 103 Nathan Cir., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer X4, battery, obstruction of an officer.
Stafford, Isaiah Jerome, 23, of 112 Creekside Drive., Apt. 3, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault — FVA, cruelty to children — third degree, cruelty to children — third degree — FVA, simple battery — family violence.
Stewart, Jr., Charles David, 50, of 1354 Baxter Road., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence, cruelty to children — third degree.
Stone, Michael, 56, of 601 Harlan St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, theft by taking.
Wilson, Jacob Hank, 24, of 291 College St., Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and held for another agency.
Pardee, Kooper Kimcaid, 19, of 425 Bomfacious Road., Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with consumption of alcohol by minor, loitering or prowling, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Ponders, Trevor Stacey, 20, of 170 2 Chestnut Oak Drive., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with consumption of alcohol by minor, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.