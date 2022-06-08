May 30
Guins, Jr., Ernest Edward, 57. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license and expired tag.
Simpson, Dustin James, 37. Charge by GCSO: Burglary.
Bueno-Hernandez, Servando, 39, Somerset, Kentucky. Charges by GSP: Driving without a valid license and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Whitmire, Dalton James, 19, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked.
May 31
Bullock, Kathy Lacretta, 57, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term O/C: agg assault x2).
Collins, Britan Russell, 25, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Entering an auto, exploit/intimidate disabled adult, elder person & resident; obstruction, probation violation, and theft by taking.
Duvall, John Wesley, 44. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA.
Evans, III, Walter Lee, 56, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault and probation violation.
Harris, Courtland Aranda Martese, 37. Charge by CPD: Sodomy — FVA (prebook).
Kilgore, Jr., Ricky Lajoy, 43. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C VGCSA, CT).
Kimsey, Nickki Dawn, 33. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Ramirez, Carlos Enrique Ruiz, 49. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. simple assault — FVA.
Sellers, Sherona Renae, 31, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Smith, Jacob Thomas, 24. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license, housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant (O/C shoplifting), and theft by shoplifting.
Smith, John Anthony, 45, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Stansell, Dustin Wesley, 38. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree — FVA (x2), disorderly conduct/harassing phone calls, and terroristic threats and acts — FVA.
MacDavid, Deborah Diane, 40. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, DUI — endangering life of a child while (x2), and following too closely.
June 1
Heath, Landon Andrew, 21, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Sullivan, Westley Lorne, 28. Charges by GCSO: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Williams, Douglas Recho, 45, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C suspended licenses).
Rios, Ismael Jesus, 19. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C driving while license suspended) and housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C stop sign).
Wokoma, Reginald, 23, Dallas. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
June 2
Brannon, Jr., Temple Lee, 41. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C t by shoplifting).
Chambers, Eric George, 41. Charge by GCSO: Hold for Cobb Co.
Clifton, Tatiana Cynthia, 20, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Pedestrian under the influence.
Daniel, Tony Lemoyne, 61. Charge by GCSO: VGCSA (prebook).
Defoor, Douglas Walter, 55. Charges by GCSO: Poss of meth and probation violation (O/C sale methamphetamine).
Holcomb, John Glenn, 48. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA (prebook) and poss of firearm by felon.
Keeney, Misty Marie, 34. Charge by GCSO: VGCSA (prebook).
Mendoza, Armando Mendoz, 32, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C forgery, poss of marij, viol veh mo).
Miller, Jason Lee, 40. Charges by GCSO: Poss of meth and bench warrant.
Stansell, Christie Joann, 39, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Tippens, Hope Aleisa, 30. Charges by CPD: Misuse of UPC label and theft by shoplifting.
Trevino, Paul Alexander, 38, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. criminal trespass.
Valles, Aaron, 25. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault).
June 3
Bradshaw, Darrel Kieth, 36, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated stalking.
Burns, Donnie Carl, 76, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charge by GSP: Hold for other agency.
Couch, Cody Drew, 34, Dayton, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C ident fraud, for 4th, receiving stole good).
Ferguson, Joshua Landon, 21. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
Green, Jason Kyle, 37, Ablingdon, Virginia. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (failure to reg as sex offender).
Leggett, Kenneth Ray, 28. Charge by FPD: Hold for other county Rockdale County SO.
Nix, Connie Frances, 26, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C TBT DWLS).
Wilson, Sherry Ann, 53. Charge by GCSO: Contempt of juvenile court.
Gonzales, Brenda, 36. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone and driving while unlicensed.
June 4
Davis, Johnny Kevin, 49. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and loitering or prowling.
Swims, Michael Eric, 41. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, parole violation (prebook), and stop signs and yield signs.
Garcia, Arturo Emir, 33, Snelville. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and windshields and windshield wipers.
Waddell, Michael Andre, 41, Nashville, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence and reckless driving.
June 5
Hicks, Carl Lonnie, 20. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Thomas, Tiffany Leigh, 37. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C hit and run).
Pina, Armando, 49, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. no license/license required.