June 21
Barnes, Perry Lee, 38, of 46 Lull Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forgery — fourth degree X2, fraud-financial identity X2, theft by receiving stolen property out of state, theft by receiving stolen property.
Collis, Theresa Michelle, 30, of 12796 Fairmount Hwy., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless conduct, simple assault — family violence.
Combs, Tonia Ann, 40, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 221, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with false statements or writings; giving false name; methamphetamine — possession with intent; obstruction/ hindering officers; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; probation violation o/c: false statements; possession contraband; probation violation o/c: forgery.
Helton, Paul Mathew, 34, of 225 Covey Rise Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with parole warrant.
Williams, Justin Michael, 33, of 145 Viking Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, probation violation o/c: possession of meth with intent.
West, Bryston Garrett, 30, of 1114 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
June 22
Hannah, Ralph Edward, 45, of 3235 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with elder abuse, financial transaction card fraud, identity theft, theft by taking — felony.
Harden, Stanley Wayne, 32, of 1397 Firetower Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fugitive from justice, held for Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Hudson, Nicholas Allen, 34, of 126 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested but he Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple assault — family violence X2.
Martin, Stephanie Dawn, 47, of 515 Cook Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder (felony murder), neglect to a dibbled adult/ elder person/ resident of a long-term care facility.
Perry, Lindsey Morgan, 27, of Clairmount Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c: fleeing; criminal trespass; driving too fast for conditions; driving while license expired; DUI — alcohol, drugs, other intoxicants; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — misdemeanor; obstruction/ hindering of an officer; possession of methamphetamine; reckless driving; tail lights.
Fought, Trevor Eugene, 35, of 1200 Woodmore Drive NW, Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Westberry, Nicholas Sean, 19, of 3613 Mynatt Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving without a valid license, hit and run — leaving scene of an accident, improper tag display, no proof of insurance/ motor vehicles.
June 23
Chastain, Casey Adam, 35, of 168 Harmony Drive NE, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol/ drugs/ other intoxicants, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for stop sign, obstruction/hindering officer.
Emge, Patrick Lawrence, 24, of 519 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Price Department and charged with battery, criminal damage to property.
Howell, Anthony Douglas, 27, of 287 Spring Hill Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with bond surrender, probation violation o/c: possession of meth with intent, possession of marijuana with intent.
Pope, Brandy Michelle, 30, of 10 Midway School Road, Silver Creek, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and half for Floyd County Sherriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Quarles, Melessio Miguel-Tabdada, 23, of 273 Whipporwill Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass — family violence, simple battery — family violence.
Redwine, Joseph Jeremiah, 43, of 168 Sweet Water Way, Dalton, was arrested by the PRO and charged with probation violation o/c: aggravated assault, simple battery.
Rogers, Thomas Patrick, 37, of 120 Ivey Drive, Calhoun, was arrested y the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by conversion.
Weldon, Danny Dewayne, 42, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt., 15D, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Marcotte, Kerry Shane, 25, of 149 Creekview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended, speeding.
June 24
Abdullah, Mustafah Hadid, 32, of 3699 Fiddle Creek Drive, Decatur, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving without a valid license, drugs in original container, failure to maintain lane, marijuana-possession of less than one ounce, no insurance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone), possession of ecstasy.
Cannon, Karen Mechelle, 51, of 221 Webberdale Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with kidnapping — FVA, simple battery — FVA.
Clark, Jr., Stephen Lamar, 22, of 186 Woody Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with bench warrant failure to appear o/c: shoplifting.
Collis, Danny Lamar, 31, of 5 Tom Talley Drive, Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children — first degree, simple assault — FVA.
Hernandez, Gerardo, 17, of 167 Lilac Way, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with marijuana — possession of less than one ounce, possession of alcohol by person under 21, possession of low THC oil.
Remlinger, Richard John, 46, of 1437 U.S. 41 N. Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass — FVA, reckless conduct.
Thomas, Bryan Lejay, 32, of 101 Prater Drive SE, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking.
Dumont, Paul, 31, of 24974 SW 118th Place, Princeton, Florida, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with marijuana — possession of less than one ounce — commercial vehicle.
June 25
Densmore, Hunter Everette, 22, of 129 Lexington Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy.
Hensley, Amber Michelle, 28, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c.
Jackson, Joe Lewis, 40, of 167 Sabrina Ln, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and held for the Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office.
Lambert, Kevin Nathaniel, 39, of 624 Brown Farm Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c: VGCSA.
Lee, David Charles, 56, of 51 Lee St., Kingston, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with false report of a crime, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
Mann, Tempest Mechelle, 28, of 601 Harlan St., Apt. 19, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts — felony, probation violation o/c.
Blackburn, Ryan Michael, 29, of 112 Willow Green Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while unlicensed.
Lincoln, Traevion Devontre, 28, of 117 Gilmore Cir., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, simple battery — family violence.
June 26
Angel, Isaac Nathaniel Lee, 24, of 439 W. Belmont Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI — alcohol less safe, racing on highways or streets, reckless driving.
Bradley, Tina Louise, 50, of 152 Old Calhoun Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery-family violence — first offense.
Bravo, Heraldo Emanuel, 33, of 122 Holly Hills, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving without a valid license — misdemeanor, forgery — first degree.
Mason, Brandon Lee, 20, of 212 Highpoint Drive, Apt. 8, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with bench warrant fail to appear o/c: speeding/ no license.
Phillips, Elaine Michelle, 44, of 2721 Miller Ferry Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence pre-book — warrant pending.
Bautistia-Guitierrez, Juan Manuel, 17, of 460 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with reckless driving.
June 27
Brown, Edward Dewayne, 57, of 597 Riverbend Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with loitering or prowling, marijuana-possession of less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Carey, Brian Lamont, 38, of 231 Briar Patch Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear o/c: suspended license.
Gillespie, Kirstie Lynn, 36, of 512 Levi Cir., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and held for Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Dupree, Jackie Lamar Jr., 41, of 365 Barnsley Gardens Road, Kingston, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Sample, Cordell Vlaise, 19, of 280 Briar Patch Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Severiano Joel, 28, of 1004 Scruggs Road, Ringgold, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license.