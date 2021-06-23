June 13
Hampton, Eddie Lee, 51, of 194 Blackwood Place, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended/ revoked — misdemeanor, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol/ less safe, homicide by vehicle in first degree — felony, open container, reckless driving, U-turns, parole violation, probation violation o/c.
Thacker, Tommy Ray, 38, of 300 Larkspur Dr., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
June 14
Cornette, Phillip Ray, 47, of 4035 Parliament, Cohutta, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Rayburn, Jennifer Allison, 21, of 591 Dempsey Loop, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sherif’s Office and charged with financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, identity theft.
Brannon, Tommy Kristopher, 33, of 17 High St., Rossville, Georgia, was arrested and held for Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
Kalinowski, Sara Lynn, 59, of 112 Nation Dr., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while unlicensed, expired registration, no proof of insurance, no tag.
June 15
Brown, Marcus Lee, 23, of 426 Forrest Heights, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass — family violence.
Cooper Tasha, 44, of 1294 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with cruelty to children first degree — FVA X2.
Dlugonski, Jessica Anne, 25, of 766 Henry Owen Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with robbery.
Hyde, Rachel Marie, 42, of 173 Kinman Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with robbery.
Mulkey, Jeffery Dewayne, 39, of 1294 Taylor Town Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with cruelty to children first degree FVA X2, disorderly conduct.
White, Sean Xavier 25, of 2497 Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with robbery.
Wilson, Samantha Lynn, 41, of 103 Fairview St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with bench warrant o/c: VGCSA.
Alvarez, Juan Leon, 29, of 225 Hood St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DWLS, speeding.
Howell, Anthony Douglas, 27, of 287 Spring Hill Dr., Adairsville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with following too closely, passing in no-passing zones, reckless driving, speeding — 91/ 55-mph zone.
Moses, Dustin Anthony, 29, of 161 Holly Hills Dr., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family. violence
June 16
Baggett, Stephen Randall, 39, of 308 Daisy St., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with loitering or prowling, peeping tom.
Etheridge, Robert Brent, 32, of 129 Bailey Dr., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
Fields, Danny Dewayne, 35, of 1000 Knight Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault — FVA, battery on person 65 years or older, exploitation intimidation of disabled adults/ elder person/ residents, terroristic threats and acts — felony.
Miller, Kyle Anthony, 34, of 166 Honeysuckle Dr., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, probation violation o/c — DWLS, probation violation o/c — DUI.
June 17
Stone, David Ray, 62, of 720 Hightower Loop, Ranger, was arrested by the PRO and charged with probation violation o/c: child molestation.
Wedgeworth, Carterrius Dumontra, 27, of 19 Steven St., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence (first offense) — misdemeanor, cruelty to children — first degree, driving too fast for conditions, driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, leaving scene of accident, no proof of insurance, terroristic threats and acts — felony.
Johnson, Donald Clay, 30, of 215 Jeep St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving with suspended tag, driving while license suspended, no insurance.
June 18
Davis, Tony Thomas, 58, of 178 West Dr. NW, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c: sexual battery, simple battery.
Duncan, Brandon Scott, 36, of 402 Middle Fork Ln., White Top, Virginia, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended/ revoked, glazing of windows, no insurance, removing/ affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, theft by bringing stolen property into state, theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
Lawrence, Norman Thomas, 47 of 402 Middle Fork Ln., White Top, Virginia, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with theft by bringing stolen property into state, theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
June 19
Abmris, Andre Lincoln, 30 of 1249 Gardner Springs Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County sheriff’s Office and charged with identity fraud, printing/ executing/ negotiation fictitious checks X3, probation violation o/c: entering auto, probation violation o/c: exploiting elderly, probation violation o/c: false name, theft by deception.
Hidges, Charles Edward, 37 of 199 Windy Hill Road SE, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Jones, Waylon Dwight, 48, of 305 Brown Lee Mtn. Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — FVA.
King, Ashley Nicole, 36, of 204 West Dr., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — FVA.
Quino-Garcia, Ervin Anibal, 37, of 1041 Todd Farm Dr., Elgin, Illinois, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane, striking fixed object, too fast for conditions.
Simpson, Michael Anthony, 61, of 129 Landon Ct., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with marijuana — possession of less than one oz.
Torres, Bernardo Castanon, 66, of 209 Lavista Dr. SW, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Hawkins, Reta Charlene, 70, of 127 Prince Albert Ct., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane.
June 20
Bingiel, Brittany Lynn, 28, of 207 Viking Dr., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Byrd, Ormandy Crystal, 38, of 406 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal attempt, disorderly conduct, obstruction, simple battery — FVA.
Gowin, Alexander Zane, 19, of 189 Euclid Way, Tunnel Hill, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, improper tag display, reckless driving, speeding in excess of max limits.
Hernandez, Joshua Cardoza, 21, of 275 Rowland Way, Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with reckless driving, speeding in excess of max limits, windshield/ window/ wiper requirements.
Hill, Brianna Demae, 20, of 1267 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Kelson, Karlos Antrown, 31, of 118 River Bend Road, Hendersonville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding in excess of max limits.
Lindsey, Harold Douglas, 57, of 1745 Miller Ferry Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — FVA.
Cornejo, Luis Jason, 23, of 2479 Hwy. 76, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions.
Folce, Zachary James, 18, of 5603 Leemont Ct., Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while unlicensed, speeding in excess of max limits.
Mashburn, Michael Edwin, 68, of 4301 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Nations, Christopher Masters, 35, of 117 Kuhlman St., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County SHeriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.