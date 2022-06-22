June 13
Allen, Charles Ray, 56, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C burglary).
Brown, Jason Ray, 36. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and obstruction/hindering of officer.
Meeler, Hunter Lee, 23, Summerville. Charges by GCSO: Criminal attempt.
Wyatt, Zachary Trint, 30, Ranger. Charges by FPD: Hold for other agency.
Davis, Jason Lamar, 40. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
June 14
Rogers, Hubert Eugene, 54. Charges by CPD: Interference with gvmt property, obstruction or hindering law enforcement, and bond surrender E04146329,30,31,32 (O/C DUI, FTML, poss MJ<1oz).
Tate, Timothy Lee, 59, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.
Temelcoff, Kacie Lynn, 26. Charges by GCSO: Child endangerment (prebook), DUI (prebook), failure to maintain lane (prebook), and obstruction (prebook).
Cochran, Wendell Troy, 32, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, exploit/inflict pain to/deprive essential services to disabled person, elder pe, and theft by taking (x2).
June 15
Britton, Geiovonny Preston, 51, Fayetteville, North Carolina. Charge by PAR: Parole violation.
Cartwright, Tyler June Shane, 30, Ringgold. Charge by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.
Evans, Jr., Freddie, 55. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C child molestation, agg. sexual bat+).
Finch, Kimberly Angealic, 53, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Driving away without paying for gasoline.
Mcrae, Brittney Star, 33. Charge by GCSO: Bond surrender (O/C dis cond/obst/poss of meth).
Perez, Rachael Victoria, 26. Charge by GCSO: Theft by conversion.
Walding, Robert Kirk, 37, Rockmart. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meh, poss drug rel., open +).
White, Jai Vondale, 47, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C trf in coc/poss of coc/poss of mar).
Argucta-Aguilor, Walter Alexande, 18. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
Berrera, Marnlo, 30. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C failure to maintain lane), housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C hit and run, leaving scene of acc+), housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C no insurance), housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C no license), housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C striking fixed object), and housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C too fast for cond).
Herrera, Abelino, 25. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C no license, x2).
Paiz Lopez, Juan, 30, Cumming. Charge by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. (O/C no lic/speeding).
June 16
Camp, Jeffery Bryan, 58. Charges by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine and drug related objects.
Cescutti, Marena Jade, 25, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Hall, Christopher Dewayne, 44. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault/cruelty to children) and simple battery — FVA.
McBurnett, Mary Amanda, 51. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced theft by shoplifting 2018115676.
Wilson, William Keith, 22. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass (prebook) and terroristic threats and acts (prebook).
Davis, James Frisbie, 55. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C DUI), housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C exp tag), housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C fail to main lane), and housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C fleeing atmp to elu LEO).
Pikul, Ruvim, 18, Cleveland, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits 92/70.
June 17
Beebe, Clifford Allen, 41. Charges by GCSO: Marijuana possession with intent to distribute, methamphetamine possession with intent, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance Schedule III, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance Schedule II.
Bingham, Adrienne Paige, 31, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.
Chastain, Casey Adam, 36. Charges by GCSO: Failure to maintain lane and possession of methamphetamine.
Gardner, Michael Anthony, 59. Charges by GCSO: Possession of marijuana (less 1 oz.) and possession of methamphetamine.
Shaw, John Adam, 38. Charges by GCSO: Possession of a controlled substance Schedule IV and possession of methamphetamine.
Dixon, Songa Canaria, 62. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. driving on roadways laned for traffic and housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI.
Shelton, Jeremy Lee, 35. Charges by GSO: Theft by shoplifting (x12).
White, Donnell Labrian, 48, Lithonia. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
June 18
Miller, Charles Joshua, 26, Summerville. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant — non bondable (O/C VGCSA, theft by taking).
Russell, Margie Ella, 47. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related objects and possession of meth.
Wall, II, Charles Ellison, 48. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DLS x3).
Espie, Jessica Lynn, 24, Sugar Valley. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
June 19
Barker, Benjamin Arnold, 43, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Simple battery (prebook) and probation violation (prebook).
Hedges, Tommy Joe, 19. Charges by GCSO: Theft by taking (x3).
Jones, Marybeth Kathlene, 51, Oakridge, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Roberts, William Lamar, 60, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA (prebook).
Vernon, Randall Steven, 35, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct (prebook).
Howard, James Thomas, 41, Port Richey, Florida. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits.