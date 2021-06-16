June 7
Fleetwood, Antwon Alexander, 37, of 181 Woodland Cir., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass FVA.
Franklin, Danny Ray, 19, was arrested by the 265 Newtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with false imprisonment.
Fuller, Christopher Wade, 32, of 230 Town Creek Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Gamble, Ethan Cole, 26, homeless, of Calhoun, was arrested by the PRO and charged with probation violation o/c: child molestation.
Lamb, Andre Ryan, 26, of 238 Rolling Acres, Calhoun, was arrested by the PRO and charged with probation violation.
June 8
Christian, Joshua Blaine, 27, of 570 McDaniel Mill Rd SW, Conyers, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Davis, David Alexander, 54, of 1004 Croy Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with loitering/ prowling, peeping tom.
Kimbro, Tyler Nayeshawn, 24, of 5542 Calloway Terrace, Rockmart, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c: simple battery.
Thomas, Ashley Hope Yvonne, 34, of 207 Hensley Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and held for U.S. Marshalls.
June 9
Bradford, Larry Tent, 62, of 2708 Hwy. 41 S., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, battery, parole violation, simple battery, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking — felony.
Dodd, Grant Christian, 28, of 133 Darby Ln., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways lane for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, probation violation o/c — sale oxycodone, sale amphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanors.
Velasquez, Roberto Aguilar, 36, of 537 Cir. Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with child molestation X3.
Garcia-Morales, Alisha Elizabeth, 43, of 117 S. Louis Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with special presentment bench warrant o/c: possession of methamphetamine.
June 10
Bridges, Christopher Paul, 35, of 764 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane, headlights on 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise.
Clayton, Christopher Jarrell, 41, of 980 Red Bud Road #J2, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c: family violence battery.
Cody, Edwin Cornelius, 34, of 20 Oothcalooga St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery- family violence, cruelty to children first degree — FVA, cruelty to children — third degree — FVA.
Godfrey, Justin Wayne, 30, of 288 Iricilla Lane, Lot 8, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c.
Jackson, Taylor Marie, 23, of 713 Cohutta St., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with open container, possession of methamphetamine, speeding.
Jewell, Joshua Adam, 31, of 307 S. Main St., Lafayette, Georgia, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
June 11
Howard, David Christopher, 35, of 8741 Fairmount Hwy., Fairmount, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving on roadways lane for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
Massey, William Roy, 47, of 391 Jackson Road, West Point, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving too fast for conditions, driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, leaving scene of accident, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified place, tires requirements.
Perez, William David, 20, of 1513 E. Main St., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways lane for traffic, driving without valid license, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age limit.
Puckett, Phillip Lee, 46, of 392 Pathfinder Cir., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c: possession of methamphetamine, DUI, misc. misdemeanor.
Staples, Jeffrey Gene, 48, of 180 Water Oak Drive, Cedartown, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts — misdemeanor.
Wheat, Sara Jean, 66, of 239 Rolling Acres, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
June 12
Ayers, Matthew Thomas, 33, of 250 Jannet Drive, Rossville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c -possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction for law enforcement officers.
Gonzalez Del Aguila, Javier Alberto, 23, of Spring Valley Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting — felony.
Hall, Amanda Rae, 26, of 113 E. George St., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and sentenced — DUI — serve two days.
Nichols, Darrin Jewel, 49, of 489 Bag Rock Road, Frankville, North Carolina, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle.
Taylor, Allisa Renee, 22, of 4394 Newcastle Cir., Lithonia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with max limits 95/70-mph zone, possession of a controlled substance (THC edibles), possession of marijuana.
McKinney, Shamond Marquis Cortez, 25, of 465 Red bud Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with affixing window tint, driving while license suspended/ revoked.
Thomas, Jyrell Leandre, 23, of 993 Matthews Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving with suspended license, possession less than 10 oz. marijuana.