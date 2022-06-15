June 6
Ayers, Emily Elizabeth, 28. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and maximum limits 73 in 55 zone.
Hill, Trevion Joe, 18, Atlanta. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.
Lusk, Hanna Mariene, 38, Jasper. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C fleeing/DWLS/speeding).
Spence, Jaylon Renard Martin, 21, Atlanta. Charges by GCSO: Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and maximum limits.
Turner, Joshua Labryant, 31. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C crmnl trespassing, battery — FVA) and probation violation (O/C cruelty to children, battery — FVA).
Tweedy, Alivia Nicole, 31. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstruction of officers.
June 7
Pelfrey, Scott Timothy, 59. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked (prebook), DUI — driving under the influence of drugs (prebook), expired tag (prebook), failure to maintain lane (prebook), headgear and eye-protective devices for riders (prebook, x2), improper tag display (prebook), and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Sams, Tiquez Desean, 21, Armuchee. Charge by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the second degree — FVA.
Lee, James Lawrence, 59. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency (Cobb County).
Osborn, Melissa Layena, 40, Flint, Michigan. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, following too closely, and new resident shall obtain lic W/I 30 day.
Silva, Artemio, 23, Phoenix, Arizona. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. no lic, housed for Calhoun P.D. obscuring tag, and housed for Calhoun P.D. window tint.
June 8
Newport, Venny JC, 51, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Stone, Todd Allen, 40, Jasper. Charge by FPD: Hold for other agency — hold for Pickens County SO.
June 9
Hall, Michael Lee, 47, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Hold for other agency, poss of drug related objects (prebook), and possession of Schedule 11 (prebook).
Moore, Andreaus Von, 43, Atlanta. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Roland, Andrew Richmond, 60, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Sex offender registry violation.
Taylor, Amber Marie, 32. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.
June 10
Brown, Stephen Lynn, 47, Resaca. Charges by CPD: Possession of marijuana and wrong class of drivers licenses.
Hall, Ralph David, 63, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Poss of a Schedule II controlled subst drug and possession and use of drug rel obj.
Pair, Chadwick Jarrod Shan, 31, Canton. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated assault.
Ware, Phonecia Marie, 40, Cedartown. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, and theft by shoplifting.
McGuire, Andrew Lee, 25. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P/D/ speeding 57/45 and housed for Calhoun P.D. susp lic.
Velasquez-Sanchez, Israel, 20, Forest Park. Charges by GCSO: Driving w/o license, DUI, open container, and reckless driving.
Lester, Jonathan Ray, 35, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Poss of heroin and poss of meth.
Shumate, Jenna Marie, 36, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Poss of heroin, poss of meth, and stopping, standing, or parking prohibited in specified place.
Wibel, Christina Faith, 21, Rydal. Charge by GCSO: Battery (prebook).
June 11
Farmer, James Brent, 50, Acworth. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C unlawful con during 911 call, obs LE).
Henry, James Edward, 57, Ringgold. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C no drivers license).
Griffin, Adrian Martell, 31, Rome. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI, housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to maintain lane, housed for Calhoun P.D. headlight requirement, housed for Calhoun P.D. speeding, hit and run, and following too closely.
Woodring, Don Edward, 51. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C sim batt — FVA, batt — FVA, batt, cru+).
June 12
Green, Jason Shane, 46, Walnut Creek. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice (prebook).
Jones, Shuree Nekole, 36. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
McGuire, Steven Scott, 43, Adairsville. Charge by GCSOO: Probation violation.
Penny, Leah Elizabeth, 29. Charges by GCSO: Pedestrian must walk on sidewalk if provided and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Duke, Sr., Lawrence Jay, 27, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Driving without a valid license, DUI — less safe, and following too closely.