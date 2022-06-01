May 19
Daniel, Trevon Malik, 26, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Delay, Raymond Leon, 44, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C burglary 2nd degree) and failure to appear (O/C criminal trespass).
Gray, Jr., Tommy Lee, 37. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery — FVA).
Hurndon, Desirae Nicole, 38. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth with intent, 2x poss +).
Payne, Patrick Erwin, 27. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C vehicular homicide).
Thomas, Keith Wayne, 62. Charge by GCSO: Serving sentence 201777691,91,93,94 (poss of meth, poss dro, fail to reg veh).
Thomason, Steven Lee, 32. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2020234432,433 (simple assault, battery — FVA).
Trevino, Paul Alexander, 38, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and public drunkenness.
Bartow, Mary Ashley, 19, Suwanee. Charges by CPD: Driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 20
Garcia, Marlon Binicion, 26, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Martinez, Fernando Montes, 21. Charges by CPD: Rape and misdemeanor sexual battery.
May 21
Barnett, Joe Thomas, 44, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor obstruction of officers.
Ward, Amanda Locklear, 42. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Myers, Ryan Aaron, 31. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI.
Emery, Harlan Shamus, 34, Cedartown. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and open container.
May 22
Dixon, Mia Nicole, 19, Rockmart. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. obstruction (prebook).
Fuller, Kenneth Lebron, 31, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Affixing tint to windows or windshields (prebook), certificate of reg; replacement of lost reg certificate (prebook), manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute (prebook), and operation of veh w/out current plate (prebook).
Gamble, Charles Edward, 23. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency Bartow County.
May 23
Graham, Mary Beth, 38. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss dep stim cntrf drugs, misc+).
Stephens, Dayton Kyle, 26, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery).
Watters, Isaiah Jay, 24. Charge by GCSO: Here for court (O/C flee or att to elude a police offic+).
Maldonado, Jose Joel, 44. Charge by CPD: Affray (fighting).
Tinoco Bautista, Luis, 46. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. affray.
May 24
Brito, Jovany, 20. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft).
Grooms, Cody Austin, 24. Charge by PAR: Probation violation (prebook).
Murray, Cody Robert, 30. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects, marijuana — possess less than oz., possess. of firearms by convicted felons, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of meth, probation violation (O/C theft by receiving stolen property), and probation violation (O/C theft by receiving stolen property).
Poarch, Austin Macaleb, 27, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Welchel, Kevin Lamar, 42, Plainville. Charge by PAR: Parole violation.
Mathis, Ernest Brent, 31, LaFayette. Charges by GSP: Criminal trespass, driving in gore, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, giving false name, no insurance (motorcycle), obstruction of officer, obstruction/hindering officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana (less 1 oz.), and unregistered vehicle.
Silvers, Ashley Dean, 28, Calhoun. Charges by GSP: Criminal trespass, driving while license susp/rev, expired tag, marijuana — possess less than oz., obstruction of officers (x2), poss of drug rel objects, and purchase/possess/control liquid methadone.
Wilkinson, Bonnie Jo, 45. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C criminal trespass).
Walker, Damon Lynn, 55. Charges by CPD: Obstr/hindering persons making 911 call and simple assault — FVA.
May 25
Adams, Timothy Joshua, 35. Charges by CPD: Simple battery and theft by taking.
Jenkins, Dominique Alexus, 27, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Awaiting sentence.
Robinson, Jacob Jerome, 41, Marietta. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C criminal trespass).
Taylor, Michael Justin, 35, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Battery — FVA (x2), criminal trespass — FVA, and possession of methamphetamine.
Valles, Aaron, 25. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Gregory, Kayla Marie, 32. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, driving while license suspended or revoked, and notice of change of address or name.
May 26
Biddix, Desirae Nicole, 24, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Brannon, John Wesley, 50. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C battery — FVA).
Buford, Andrew Dean, 41, Dalton. Charge by PRO: Failure to appear (O/C speeding, expired license).
Golembieski, Michael Edward, 40. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C CT, T by T).
Hendrix, Mark Anthony, 35, Resaca. Charge by GSP: Failure to appear (O/C driving while license withdraw).
Johnson, Khylea Rae, 20. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA and disorderly conduct/harrassing calls.
Potter, Leigh Ann, 34, Plainville. Charge by GSP: Bench warrant (O/C shoplifting less than 300.00).
Worley, Marty Earl, 51. Charge by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence.
Bowman, Brian William, 27. Charges by GCSO: Failure to appear and terroristic threats and acts.
Mobley, Jerry Lee, 31, White. Charges by GCSO: Theft by taking, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and theft by deception.
May 27
Anthony, Jr., Willie Donnell, 28, Rome. Charge by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the second degree — FVA.
Brasher, Anfernee Markell Daveont, 25. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA and cruelty to children in the third degree (x3).
Brown, Lawrence Elliott, 54. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced to RSAT refused by Coastal due to COVID.
Deyton, Lora Ann, 34, Gainsville. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth) and probation violation (O/C poss of meth/DRO/poss of F/A by fel).
Hyde, Justin Tyler, 18, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Shepherd, Matthew Dakota, 26. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced/sent to RSAT refused by Coastal due to COVID.
Sisson, Jeremy Michael, 45, Resaca. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits 56/35.
Talley, Jessica Lynn, 35. Charge by GCSO: Drive away w/o paying for gas.
May 29
England, James Randall, 53, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C false name, theft by taking).
Owens, Timeka Nicole, 39, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by shopping.
Womack, Shane Noel, 32, Lindale. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency for Floyd County SO.