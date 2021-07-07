June 29
Baker, Leonard Jevon, 49. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine and theft by taking.
Brown, Mandy Marie, 38. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Cox, Karen Estelle, 20. Charge by CPD: Criminal damage to property.
Luffman, Jayden Raylen, 17. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related objects, possession of low THC oil and prohibited acts related to tobacco products.
Reynolds, Eugene Edward, 51, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated stalking.
Stewart, Gwendolen Diane, 44, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Third degree cruelty to children and simple battery.
Tidwell, Brenda Sue, 51. Charge by CPD: Simple battery.
McKinney, Shamond Marquis Cortez, 25. Charges by CPD: DWLS and headlight violation.
Reese, Bryson Mitchell, 21. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
June 30
Long, Keith Ray, 33, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: First degree burglary.
Long, Jodie Lee, 38. Charge by GCSO: First degree burglary.
Burse, Detavier Sean, 21, Lavergne, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, possession of firearm during commission of crime and reckless driving.
Dowdy, Dewayne Evan, 33, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Eden, Toby Lance, 28. Charge by CPD: Simple battery.
House, Stephanie Catherine, 45. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
Hunter, James Thomas, 37. Charges by GCSO: Harassing phone communications, stalking- FVA and terroristic threats and acts — FVA.
Miller, Phillip Lee, 30, Summerville. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
Sells, Tyler Lee, 21. Charges by GCSO: Child molestation, statutory rape and sexual battery.
Silvers, Cindy Nicole, 38, Rydal. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Smith, Darin Dylan, 25, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container.
July 1
Avendano, Jimmy Bernal, 42. Charge by GCSO: Giving false name or address to law enforcement officer.
Biddix, Treena Laveece, 52, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Clark, Jeremy Brian, 38. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.
Sexton, James Glen Jr., 28. Charges by CPD: DUI, open container, tail light violation and possession of hydrocodone.
Thomason, Toney Jerell, 32. Charge by GCSO: Drug court sanction.
Hardy, William Daniel III, 33, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Holtzclaw, Timothy Eric. 30, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Obstruction of an officer, giving false information to law enforcement officer.
Dooley, Erica Amber, 40, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: First degree cruelty to children.
Dooley, John Thomas, 50, Sugar Valley. First degree cruelty to children — FVA.
Tomlinson, Melissa Cochran, 63. Charge by GCSO: Shoplifting.
July 2
Fair, Rocky James, 30. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.
Hyde, Jimmy Howard, 64. Charge by GCSO: Drug court sanction.
Meadows, Deandre Jashawn, 25, Maple Heights, Ohio. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended ore revoked, maximum limits 88 in a 70 and no proof of insurance.
Mobbs, Latisha Rose, 35, Mentone, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.
Petty, Zachary Herman Nathaniel, 31 Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Couch, Nicholas Lynn, 38, Canton. Charges by GSP: Child endangerment, distracted driving, DUI, failure to maintain lane.
Lee, Susie Lanette, 21. Charge by GCSO: Bond surrender.
Thompson-Olowore, Destiny Kay, 28, Atlanta. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, windshields and windshield wiper violation.
Williams, Myron Dajuan, 22, Yoilanit, Michigan. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, maximum limits 91 in a 70.
July 4
Bishop, Devin Jake, 29, Plainville. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and theft by deception.
Dykes, Graham Keith, 54. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
Harvill, Carliesa Promise, 34, Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice.
Lawhorn, Zeric Quantez, 30, Riverdale. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, maximum limits 91 in a 70 and safety belt violation.
Ortega, Michael Moises, 19. Charges by GCSO: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of alcohol under age of 21, reckless driving and too fast for conditions.
Potter, Leigh Ann, 33, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant, possession of drug related objects (x2), possession of THC oil and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Sherbert, Joshua Tyler, 29, Rome. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass, theft by deception and theft by shoplifting.
Waits, Ivy Birton, 43, Cartersville. Charges by CPD: Disorderly conduct, DUI, failure to maintain lane.