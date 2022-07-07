June 27
Holden, Richard Robert, 37, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Probation violation (O/C open container).
Jenkins, Pauline Denise, 55, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C T by T, T by dec).
Jordan, Brandie Lea, 38. Charge by GSP: Probation violation (O/C obstruction).
Gaston, Marshall, 32, Knoxville, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Rivers, Lavontay Deshawn, 21. Charges by GCSO: Theft by taking (x3).
June 28
Bullock, David Lamont, 46. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Clifton, Tatiana Cynthia, 20, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct (prebook).
Cox, Kimberly Leigh, 42, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C false report, false statement, meth).
Green, Jason Kyle, 37, Ablingdon, Virginia. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C failure to register as sex offender).
Marlow, Michael Anthony, 49, Ellijay. Charge by FPD: Hold for other agency.
June 29
Birdyshaw, Brittany Anne, 35, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Clayton, Tristan William, 21. Charges by GCSO: Felony failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (O/C criminal trespass) and felony failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (O/C false imprisonment).
Curtis, Jr., Dan, 74. Charge by CPD: Possession of crack cocaine.
Ivey, Oscar Marion, 49, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Sex offender registry violation.
Lambert, John Joseph, 28. Charges by GSP: Failure to maintain lane (prebook), giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer (prebook), and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident (prebook).
Patton, Kristie Allen, 26. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Poe, Alysha Kathleen, 36, Lindale. Charge by GSP: False statements or writings (prebook).
Reyes, Javier Edwin, 21. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Simmons, Joshua Kent, 41. Charges by GCSO: Felony failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (x2).
Smith, Ezzard Charles, 59, Cartersville. Charge by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked.
Spivey, Lane Douglas, 20. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA, battery — FVA (first offense), cruelty to children in the third degree, hindering 911 call, robbery, and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Stepp, James Elmer, 50. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge, and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Templin, Kimberly Ann, 37, Cornelia. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
June 30
Barnes, George Wesley, 39. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA, poss cont sups by inmate, poss pro).
Byars, Thomas Charles, 60, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Cruelty to animals (prebook).
Hall, Shawn Lee, 19, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: DUI — drugs, improper lane change, misdemeanor marijuana — possess less than oz., possession and use of drug rel objects, and possession of meth.
Hunter, Brijin Denise, 50, Lindale. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant.
Rich, Rex Randall, 61. Charge by GCSO: Pedestrian under the influence.
Weathington, Richard Keith, 48. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Chenault, Christopher Eugene, 36. Charge by GSP: Driving while license susp/revoked, safety restraint violation (8 years of age or older), and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Domingo, Axel Ramirez, 29. Charges by GCSO: Allowing another to violate GA law, DUI less safe, failure to maintain lane, and open container.
Griggs, Pamela Kay, 44. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, and no license on person.
Lopez, William Simon, 26, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Open container and requiring or permitting unlawful operation of vehicle.
Akins, James Donald, 61. Charge by GCSO: Child molestation.
July 1
Barker, Michael Glenn, 26, Plainville. Charges by GSP: DUI/alcohol/0.08 grams or more 21 YOA or over, failure to maintain lane, and too fast for conditions.
Cochran, Wendell Troy, 32, Adairsville. Charge by PRO: Sentenced drug court sanction.
Gabrielson, Chad Allen, 41, Fenton, Missouri. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault (prebook) and battery — FVA (prebook).
Garcia, Jesus Omar, 22, Lake in the Hills, Illinois. Charges by GSP: Maximum limits (prebook), miscellaneous (failure to sign citation), and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Nix, Travis Michael, 30. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (prebook).
Smith, Geneva, 41. Charge by CPD: Failure to appear (prebook).
Fryer, Brandon Martinez, 21. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Omoma, Kitiparn, 52, Acworth. Charges by GSP: Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident and following too closely.
Smith, Jason David Alexander, 22, Marietta. Charge by FPD: Housed for Acworth PD.
July 3
Bahr-Orellana, Ada Alicia, 48. Charges by CPD: Simple battery against police officer/LE dog/corrections or detention officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Dowdy, George Toby, 52, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Possession of firearm by convicted felon (prebook) and reckless conduct (prebook).
Johnson, Nicholas Alexander, 23, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking x3).
Williams, John Franklin, 41, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: DUI and speeding.
July 4
Sanchez, Hernan Alcides, 44, Lawrenceville. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while unlicensed, possession of open container in vehicle passenger area, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Tilley, Hershel Lee, 49, Ranger. Charges by CPD: Failure to appear (O/C VGCSA), failure to appear (O/C driving while license withdrawn), failure to appear (O/C poss. of firearm by convicted felon), drug related objects, and giving false name or address to law enforcement officer.
Wedgeworth, Christopher Lee, 27, Summerville. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, duty to report accident resulting in injury, duty upon striking fixed object, expired tag, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, and DUI.
McCary, Martin Stewart, 42, Hueytown, Alabama. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, expired tag, no proof of insurance, and safety belts.
Ward, Tanja D, 27, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and maximum limits (97-70).