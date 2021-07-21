July 12
Benjamin, Bendji, 33. Lauderhill, Florida. Charges by MCCD: Commercial vehicle using/possessing alcohol in commercial vehicle, speeding.
Edgar, Madison Rose Mary, 24. Charges by GCSO: Window tint violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, notice of change of address or name.
Garcia, Sergio Daniel, 20. Charges by CPD: Possession of alcohol by person under 21, simple battery — FVA.
Jackson, Jamie Lee, 37. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated child molestation, child molestation.
Smith, Darin Dylan, 25. Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Harassing communications, stalking.
Smith, Robert Blake, 23. Charges by GCSO: Battery, sexual battery.
Stubbs, Shannon Eugene, 42, Leesburg, Alabama. Charges by FPD: Marijuana possession, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, speeding.
July 13
Colburn, Dean Christopher II, 29. Charges by CPD: DUI, failure to maintain lane.
Davis, Carolyn Michelle, 38. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Hall, Stacy Lynn, 55. Charges by CPD: Harassing communications, terroristic treats and acts — FVA.
Pope, Tiffany Lynn, 43, Forsyth. Charges by CPD: No tag light, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Witcher, Alexander Lee, 35. Charge by PAR: Parole violation.
Perez, Aragon Patricio, 28. Charges by GSP: Reckless driving, speeding.
July 14
Caldwell, Braxton Lee, 19. Charge by GCSO: Simple assault — FVA.
Grizzle, Nicolas Lynn, 21. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA, simple battery — FVA, violation of bond.
Hagan, Anthony Scott, 52, Powder Springs. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Hibbett, Lazarus Samuell, 26, Portland, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, fugitive from justice, giving false information to law enforcement officer, marijuana possession, obstruction of hindering law enforcement officers, theft by bringing stolen property into state, theft by receiving stolen property.
Lee, David Charles, 56, Adairsville. Charge by GSP: Hold for probation warrant.
Payne, Ashley Caitlin, 34, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
Payne, James Andrew, 33, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Townsend, Leslie Marie, 32, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
Baeumel, Amy Robin, 40, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Shoplifting.
Ott, Ronda Sue, 62. Charges by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting (x3).
July 15
Bryant, Terry Tershon, 32, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Chambers, Waylon Randy, 44, CHatsworth. Charge by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA.
Chastain, Tammy Rene, 45, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Financial exploitation, financial transaction card fraud (x5), theft by taking.
Corsino, Zechem Izua, 24. Charge by CPD: Burglary.
Cox, Aaron Jason, 37, Lavergne, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, failure to appear.
Emard, Garry Allen, 18. Charge by GCSO: Contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor.
Hedges, Tommy Joe, 18. Charge by GCSO: Contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor.
Hyde, Ronald Shane, 45, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Perez, Katie N., 20. Charge by GCSO: Contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor.
Toteet, Rita Ann, 49, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Daniel, Elizabeth, 20. Charge by CPD: Simple battery.
Snell, Zina Francis, 57. Charges by GSP: DUI, failure to maintain lane.
July 16
Quijada-Alas, Jose David, 32, Columbus. Charges by GCSO: Driving while unlicensed, DUI, failure to maintain lane, impeding traffic flow, possession of marijuana.
Jordon, Terry Lee, 57. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug related objects.
Kriaris, Dimitrios Vassilios, 48, Martinsferry, Ohio. Charge by CPD: Theft by taking.
July 17
Edge, Brandon Heath, 42. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects, improper lane change, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
Almodova, Stacey Johnson, 25. Charges by CPD: DUI, failure to maintain lane.
Rich, Christy Eleene, 29. Charge by CPD: Obstruction.
Calet-Pelico, David, 38. Charge by CPD: PUI.
July 18
Canchola, Andy Isaiah, 20. Charges by CPD: Simple assault — FVA (x2).
Jarry, Megan Ann, 34, Knoxville, Tennessee. Charge by CPD: Public indecency.
Jones, Willie Demarcus, 24, Forsyth. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA, false imprisonment — FVA.
Payton, Dustin Michael, 33. Charges by CPD: Bench warrant, probation violation.
Shellenbarger, Dylan Cole, 19, Canton. Charges by FPD: Fleeing or attempting to elude, marijuana possession, possession of alcohol by person under 21, possession of drug related objects, reckless driving. , DUI.
Franklin, Danny Ray, 19. Charge by CPD: possession of alcohol by person under 21.
Hall, Dakota James, 19. Charge by CPD: possession of alcohol by person under 21.