handcuffs FOPD arrests

July 11

Barb, Shannon William, 46, Fort Oglethorpe. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C simple battery).

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription