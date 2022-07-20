July 11
Barb, Shannon William, 46, Fort Oglethorpe. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C simple battery).
Barrett, Titus Dwayne, 46, Jonesboro. Charges by GCSO: Possession of meth (prebook) and speeding (prebook).
Bradley, Christopher Dewayne, 38. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
Chastain, Michele Burndetta, 54. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Franklin, Andrew Richard, 40. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of methamphetamine).
Malpica, Ivan, 45. Charge by CPD: Violate family violence order.
Reese, Romard Terreal, 35, Miami, Florida. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.
Stemper, Amanda Gail, 45, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C VGCSA).
Young, Byron Jerome, 46, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C crim. trespass).
July 12Gamble, Ethan Cole, 27, Rome. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C child molestation).
Gidel, Sherry Lynn, 70, Des Moines, Iowa. Charge by CPD: Fugitive from justice.
Hughes, Tessa Cheyanne, 27, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Kirby, Anthony Steele, 39, Fairburn. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Reishl, William John, 71. Charges by CPD: Fugitive from another state and public indecency.
Simpson, David Bryan, 44, Loganville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Stewart, Michael Brandon, 35, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Headlights, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Turner, Jr., Robert Audrey, 37, Ranburne, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Sex offender registry violation.
Edwards, Dakota Ryan, 25. Charge by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked.
July 13Chamblee, Thomas Adrain, 29. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C child molestation.
Cheek, Nathan Guy, 36, Ellijay. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C fleeding and elud interfering with govt. prop. obstruction).
Rodriguez, Steven Gilbert, 29. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA, battery — FVA, and cruelty to children in the third degree — FVA.
Lindsey, Harold Douglas, 58. Charge by CPD: Probation violation O/C simple battery.
July 14Call, Philip Earl, 53, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Failure to register as sex offender.
Howell, Anthony Douglas, 63, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Obedience to traffic-control devices required; presumptions, obstruction, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, possession of methamphetamine, receipt, possession, or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first, tail lights, and felony tampering with evidence.
Medlin, Jr., Donny Everett, 34, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects and manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute (prebook).
Patterson, Jonathan Lee, 32. Charge by CPD: Unlawful conduct during 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate.
Peek, Lazarius Depres, 30, Kingston. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, duty upon striking fixture, and duty upon striking unattended vehicle.
Rich, Phillip Eugene, 64, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C armed robbery poss knife during crime).
Vigil-Jimenez, Jesus Daniel, 26. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Edwards, Jean, 62. Charges by GCSO: Misuse of UPC label (x2) and theft by shoplifting (x2).
Jenkins, Devon Kye, 23. Charge by GCSO: Contempt of magistrate court.
July 15Bagwell, Brandy Nacole, 44. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C possession of methamphetamine, +).
Bentley, Frederick Sherman, 47. Charge by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic (prebook), open container (prebook), poss of meth (prebook), possession and use of drug related objects (prebook), Schedule I (prebook), and safety belts (prebook).
Doi, Michael Cody, 39, Shannon. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.
Ferguson, Russell Heath, 52. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant non-bondable (O/C DUI, obstructing an LEO).
Greene, Dexter Burton, 36, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Hall, Billy Eugene, 58. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D.
Patterson, Krista Hope, 51. Charges by GCSO: Criminal solicitation, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, and safety belts.
Tippit, Aaron Joseph, 27. Charge by GCSO: Contempt of superior court.
Turner, Katrina Jane, 51. Charges by GCSO: Display of license plates, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (x4), possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x2), and possession of methamphetamine.
Wilkie, Rex Allen, 53, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced warrant #s: 201813823-2018138424.
Ellis, Mccamy, 19. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.
Flores, Carlos, 28, Cameron, North Carolina. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tang, Hong Lee, 48, Armuchee. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol — concentration is 0.08G or more, failure to maintain lane, and hit and run/leaving scene of accident.
July 16Drammeh, Alieu Salam, 19, Villa Rica. Charge by CPD: Obtaining dangerous drugs by fraud.
Gordon, Jospeh Daniel, 27, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency Bartow County.
Pritchett, Casanova Depaul, 51. Charges by GCSO: Sale of methamphetamine (x2).
Walraven, Matthew Scott, 32. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Potts, Jeffery Brandon, 33, Talking Rock. Charge by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. DUI less safe.
July 17Brace, Casey Charles Phillip, 23. Charges by CPD: Safety belts, manufacture, deliver, sell, distribute, etc. or possess with intent to distribute, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Cochran, Keith Justin, 43. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C citations), probation violation, and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Curtis, Leon Dewon, 42. Charges by GCSO: Loitering or prowling, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Haught, Everett Gerald, 56, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Parole violation (prebook).
Weaver, Jody Dean, 46, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, expired tag, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and registration suspended.