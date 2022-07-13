July 5
Ashley, Bradley Shane, 51. Charge by GCSO: False name and DOB (prebook).
Dollar, Justin Alex, 28, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of methamphetamine).
Dyer, Jr., Walter Thomas, 42. Charges by CPD: Parole violation and probation violation (O/C fam viol batt, misc, simp batt).
Fowler, Remington Shane, 21, Rydal. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C VGCSA).
Henson, Charles Edward, 20, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Battery (prebook).
Kelley, David Lloyd, 48, Silver Creek. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Logan, Brandon Labrone, 20. Charges by CPD: Driving without a valid license, probation violation (O/C poss of meth, poss of drg rltd obj), probation violation (O/C theft by taking), and theft by shoplifting.
Michael, Kristen Stewart, 27, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth and poss of marijuana+).
Price, Matthew Glendon, 19, Acworth. Charge by GCSO: Here for court (O/C robbery x2).
Smith, Ezzard Charles, 59, Cartersville. Charges by CPD: Burglary, simple battery on peace officer, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Vick, Perry Lee, 59. Charges by GCSO: Criminal attempt of theft by taking, criminal trespass, and loitering or prowling.
Garcia Gonzalez, Fidel, 52, Kennesaw. Charges by GSP: Driving while unlicensed and failure to yield.
Marcial, Celso Alvaro, 34, Norcross. Charge by GSP: Driving while unlicensed.
Utz, Logan Hunter, 20, Acworth. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, child molestation, cruelty to children in the 1st degree, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
McClure, Jonathan Devon, 29, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency Polk County SO.
July 6
Cordell, Maison Dakota, 29. Charges by GCSO: Burglary in the first degree, theft by deception, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Lipscomb, Dylan William, 30, Fairmount. Charges by FPD: Defective equipment, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and theft by taking.
Mann, Kael Amaron, 23. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.
Marmolejo, Jaydon, 21. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Grizzle, Bradley Lee, 50, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C entering auto x2, crim attempt x2).
Hedges, Tommy Joe, 19. Charges by CPD: Bond surrender (O/C theft by taking x3), possession of a firearm by convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, and probation violation (O/C poss marijuana more than 1 ounce).
Holt, McKenzee Nicole, 19. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
James, Deandre, 26. Charges by GCSO: Reckless conduct, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, simple battery, and misdemeanor terroristic threats and acts (x2).
Kenemore, Joshua Michael, 31, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C DWLS, DUI, no proof ins., open can).
Oliver, Brandon Lee, 32, Macon. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced by probation awaiting PDC.
Abernathy, Devan Kristopher, 27. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Gayton, Jerry Scott, 37, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.
Washington, Christian Marquis, 30. Charge by GCSO: Possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Williams, Adam Earl, 39, Chatsworth. Charge by CPD: Simple battery.
July 7
Ayers, Caroleen Kay, 46, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Giving false name or address to law enforcement officer (prebook).
Butler, Steven Mitchell, 40. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Byrd, Malique Je’Shawn, 18. Charges by CPD: Cruelty to children in the 3rd degree and battery — FVA.
Call, Philip Earl, 53, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Hold for other agency — Jasper.
McNail, Todd Christopher, 42, Tunnel Hill. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (x2).
Pritchett, Kalie, 19. Charge by CPD: Misdemeanor obstruction of officers.
Rivers, Lavontay Deshawn, 21. Charges by CPD: Hit and run and misdemeanor obstruction of officers.
Silvers, Malinda Faye, 43, Ranger. Charges by GSP: Possession of a controlled substance, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Small, Tyiquan Vontez, 19. Charge by CPD: Disorderly conduct/harassing calls.
Vicente, Mario, 45. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and misdemeanor simple assault/assault — FVA (x2).
Sullivan, Cynthia Lynn, 51, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Hold for other agency.
July 8
Cox, Aaron Jason, 38, Lavergne, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal trespass, failure to appear, and false imprisonment.
Farley, Tessa Eline, 28. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Harris, Capri Kaia, 20, Rocky Face. Charges by GCSO: Maximum limits and possession of marijuana (less 1 oz.).
Jasman, David Ray, 41, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary, theft by taking, inter govt, fleeing).
Jordan, Jessica Darnell, 27, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.
Uribe, Destiny Unique, 26, Chatsworth. Charges by GSP: Duty upon striking fixture, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, instruction permits and temporary licenses, and limitations on overtaking and passing on the left.
Call, Philip Earl, 53, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Hold for other agency — Jasper.
Jeffries, Mitchell Lee, 33, Kentucky. Charges by FPD: Disorderly conduct (prebook) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (prebook).
July 9
Davis, Carolyn Michelle, 39. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Reyes, Mason Khalid, 17. Charges by CPD: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, exhaust system, possession of mushrooms, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Roberson, Madison Octavia, 23, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Battery and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.
Holden, Richard Robert, 37, Fairmount. Charges by FPD: Criminal trespass (prebook) and public drunkenness (prebook).
July 10
Swims, Michael Eric, 41. Charges by GCSO: Interference with government property (prebook), public drunkenness (prebook), and public indecency (prebook).