Jan. 10
Adams, Fredrick Allen, 47, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C S/D cocaine, S/D narcotics.
Carnes, William David, 41, White. Charges by GCSO: Criminal receipt of goods (x3), financial transaction card fraud (x4), and identity fraud (x8).
Cox, Tonya Jill, 49. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol and open container.
Harris, Teresa Alenne, 45, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Theft by conversion, theft by deception, and theft by taking.
Hernandez-Pizano, Jose Manuel, 25. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2018150885 O/C crim attempt to commit a felony.
Jones, Darrel Arlington, 68, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
McFalls, Elbert Gene, 49, Acworth. Charges by GCSO: Burglary — 2nd degree (x3), criminal trespass, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of tools for commission of a crime (x3), and removing/affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal or misrepresent.
Jan. 11
Carlile, Jamie David, 46, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz. (prebook), possession and use of drug related objec (prebook), and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Cleveland, Brandi Leighann, 34, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Forgery in the first degree, printing/executing/negotiating fictitious checks (x3), and theft by taking.
Cunningham, III, Earl Waymon, 45, Aragon. Charge by CPD: Criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
Edwards, Dustin Micheal, 24, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Serving sentence.
Vaughn, Derrick James, 26. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant FTA O/C susp license, weaving over roadway.
Jan. 12
Edwards, Jr., Gary Charles, 20, Louisville, Kentucky. Charges by GSP: Driving without a valid license, impeding traffic flow, and suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration.
Jan. 13
Germany, Jahshard Rasheem, 34. Charge by GCSO: Sell of marijuana.
Rogers, Denise Raenelle, 36, Summerville. Charge by GCSO: Identity fraud.
Waller, Glenda Ann, 34, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C poss of meth.
Jan. 14
Arthur, Shannon Vann, 54, Rossville. Charge by CPD: Disorderly conduct.
Eggerling, Gustav William, 58, Ringwood, New Jersey. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Gaddis, Steven Gary, 48. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. criminal trespass (prebook).
Jones, Waylon Dwight, 49, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Obstruction/hindering of officer.
Monroe, James Charles, 52. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant FTA O/C PUI, panhandling+ and probation violation o/c burglary, entering vehicle.
Gonzalez, Jesse, 22. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at stop sign.
Jan. 15
Capes, Joshua Cain, 47, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Violation of protective order.
Contreras, Esther Veronica, 25, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Aggravated stalking — FVA.
Duran, Anthony, 25. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Moses, Dustin Anthony, 30. Charge by GCSO: Drug court sanction (48 hours).
Ensley, Jeremy Wade, 34. Charge by GCSO: Driving under the influence of alcohol.