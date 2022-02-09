Jan. 31
Gamble, Ethan Cole, 26, Rome. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C child molestation).
Logan, Brandon Labrone, 20. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C theft by shoplifting, driving w/o li.), bench warrant (O/C VGCSA, poss of drug related objects), failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (O/C no drivers license), and bond surrender WNT#2020288013/ 2020288012 (O/C poss meth, drug rel obj).
McMahan, Melissa Gail, 37. Charge by DNR: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Meadows, Joshua Stephen, 40, Rockmart. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault, false imprisonment, etc).
Montgomery, Mack Henry, 74. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and loitering or prowling.
Paredez, Angel Alexis, 17. Charges by GCSO: Poss. of a controlled substance Schedule I (THC oil), possession of mushrooms, and prohibited acts relating to tobacco products.
Williams, Timothy Paul, 60, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Contraband across guard line, drugs in original container, failure to maintain lane, forgery — 2nd degree, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., poss. of firearm by convicted felon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime, and possession of methamphetamine.
Feb. 1
Coley, Demetrius Dyron, 36, Atlanta. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency — College Park P.D.
Lee, Jr., Joseph Mark, 37. Charges by GCSO: Harassing communications, probation violation (O/C armed robbery, poss of firearm), and terroristic threats and acts — felony.
Reed, Jesse Shane, 27, Rocky Face. Charges by MCCD: Possession of a Schedule I (prebook) and speeding.
West, Jerry Stewart, 39, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C sale of meth) and terroristic threats and acts — FVA.
Feb. 2
Chamlee, Joseph Terry, 34, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute (prebook) and probation violation (prebook).
Cochran, Chelsey Nacole, 31, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute (prebook).
Davis, Shane Ray, 42. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA and parole violation.
Dykes, Steven Dwayne, 23, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Lopez, Felix, 39. Charge by CPD: Simple assault/assault — FVA (misdemeanor, prebook).
Simmons, Jacob Brent, 35. Charges by GSP: Driving veh when registration susp/rev, driving while license suspended or revoked, habitual violators, no proof of insurance, and safety belts.
Cochran, Dylan Shane, 27. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related objects and traffic in methamphetamine.
Parker, Mitchell Keith, 41, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Young, Melissa Daniille, 24. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related, possession and use of drug related objects, traffic in methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.
Feb. 3
Burger, Norris Lee, 60, Fairmount. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
Collum, Jr., Roy Hubert, 55. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving veh. when registration susp/rev, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, open container, and tires.
Knight, Trent Craig, 30. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property (2nd degree) — FVA and simple assault/assault — FVA.
Pate, Lawren Brett, 64. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Smith, Darin Dylan, 25, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated stalking.
Feb. 4
Hernandez, Gerardo Jose, 17. Charge by GCSO: Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Jasman, David Ray, 41, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burg 2nd, theft by taking, criminal).
Poss, Christopher Alan, 52, Hull. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and no tag.
Rolon, Rafael Jovany, 22. Charges by GCSO: Possession of a firearm by convicted felon (x2), possession of firearm/knife during commission of crime, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent, probation violation (O/C poss meth, marijuana w/ intent), and trafficking methamphetamine.
Spear, Tiffany Lynn, 42. Charge by GCSO: Contempt of state court for fingerprintable charge.
Stivers, Brigitte Marie, 38, Pine Mountain. Charge by OUT: Probation violation (O/C burg bef 7/1/12).
Velazquez, Jose, 39, Eastpoint. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Feb. 5
Gentry, Jr., Floyd Franklin, 49. Charge by CPD: Terroristic threats and acts (felony).
Pickett, Ray Field, 52. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Wright, Ardell, 51, Antioc, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency (Fulton Co.).
Villalobos, Fernando Moreno, 19. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and tail lights.
Feb. 6
Baker, Kiera Deshay, 27. Charges by CPD: Drug related objects, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Byars, Crystal Nell, 36, Dalton. Charges by GSP: Driving veh. when registration susp/rev (prebook), driving while declared habitual violator (prebook), driving while license suspended or revoked (prebook), drugs not in original container (prebook), DUI (prebook), failure to maintain lane (prebook), no proof of insurance (prebook), possession and use of drug related objects (prebook), tire requirements, unlawful to purchase, possess, or have ocntrol of any meth (prebook), and unlawful to purchase, possess, or have control of any Xanax (prebook).
Johnston, Jennifer Lynn, 44, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects (prebook), no license on person (prebook), possession of marijuana (prebook), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), and probation violation (O/C financial transaction fraud).
Long, Sarah Marie, 23, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C simple battery).
Salaices, Francisco, 35, Dalton. Charges by CPD: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked, drug related objects, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., mirrors required if vision obstructed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and spiderweb windshield.
Tanner, Makayla Ann, 20, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.
Warren, Ashley Mane, 36, Cartersville. Charge by GSP: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Warren, Ryan J., 36, Cartersville. Charges by GSP: Drug related objects (prebook), possession of meth with intent (prebook), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), safety belts (prebook), and trafficking methamphetamine (prebook).