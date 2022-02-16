Feb. 6
Hernandez, Reyes Cruz, 27. Charges by CPD: Cruelty to children (3rd degree) — FVA (x3), criminal damage to property — FVA, and public drunkenness.
Feb. 7
Barnes, Tyler James, 23, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C stat rape x2, child molestation x2).
Fortenberry, Jason Dewayne, 43. Charges by CPD: Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge — misdemeanor and terroristic threats and acts (x2).
Hutchens, Joshua Ty, 18, Kingston. Charges by CPD: Theft by shoplifting (x3).
Junkins, Justin James, 31, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated assault (prebook).
Servin, Robert Charles, 26. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C robbery, simple battery), robbery, and theft by taking.
Woodard, William Steven, 35, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Stalking — FVA (prebook).
Feb. 8
Curtis, Jamaal Rashad, 35. Charges by CPD: Drugs in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Freeman, Lacristian D., 20, Memphis, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Marijuana — poss/manuf/sell/purchase (felony, prebook).
Graham, Mary Beth, 38. Charges by GCSO: Theft by deception (x2) and theft by shoplifting (x2).
Hurd, Rayterrio Donquez, 22, Memphis, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Possession of marijuana (prebook).
Mathews, Danny Walter, 38. Charges by GCSO: False imprisonment (prebook) and stalking (prebook).
Owens, Quaterrio D., 19, Memphis, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Driving without a valid license — misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer (prebook), marijuana — poss/manuf/sell/purchase (felony, prebook), maximum limits (prebook), no proof of insurance (prebook), possession and use of drug related objects (prebook), and reckless driving (prebook).
Pacheco, Edwin Abraham, 23. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass (prebook).
Pratt, Austin Tyler, 26. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Studyvent, Demarcus Jeshawn, 23, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA, financial exploitation (x2), financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, and identity theft/identity fraud.
West, Thomas Jerome, 40. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA.
Young, Amber Shaylyn, 21. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Kibby, Juanricus Larinzo Damaur, 30, Columbus, Ohio. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., maximum limits 16 MPH over, and window glazing violation.
Bartlett, Cecylia Renee, 48, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Loitering or prowling and obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers.
Feb. 9
Johnson, David Russell, 40, Conyers. Charges by GCSO: Battery and gang activities (x2).
Whitfield, Randall Timothy, 61. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Douglas, Gary Jerrell, 29, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Impeding traffic flow, littering highway, and possession of marijuana — less than 1 oz.
Temple, Chad Lamar, 36, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA, cruelty to children (3rd degree), and false imprisonment.
Feb. 10
Burgess, William Chad, 18, Panama City, Florida. Charge by GCSO: Fleeing or attempting to elude (prebook).
Burrill, Theresa Marie, 46. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine and probation violation (O/C ID fraud, financial card fraud).
Evans, James Kydis, 37. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C aggravated battery).
Farner, James William, 64. Charges by GCSO: DUI — drugs and parking prohibited.
Frazier, David Allen, 31, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer and theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
Nix, Daniel Edward, 47. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Spivey, Lane Douglas, 20. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA and simple battery — FVA.
Ivey, Brent Michael, 30. Charge by GCSO: Child support purge — $4,000.
Feb. 11
Finch, Kimberly Angealic, 52, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant FTA (O/C shoplifting).
Garcia, David Orlando, 31. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced (O/C fleeing/reckless driving).
Hogg, Maryann Helen, 53, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, drugs to be kept in original container, and poss. of Schedule 2 controlled substance.
Peace, Ashley Leashae, 33, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.
Spielman, Brian Raymond, 38. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Chapman, Justin Steven, 35, Keenesburg, Colorado. Charge by CPD: Pedestrian under the influence.
Townsend, John Rambo Scot, 36, Resaca. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run — duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane change, notice of change of address or name, and operation of veh w/out current plate.
Feb. 12
Evans, Clayton Levi, 21, Jasper. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass, driving while license suspended/revoked, entering automobile, and theft by taking.
Godoy-Cobar, Jacqueline Marie, 35. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Rumph, Kenneth Lee, 42. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA, probation violation (O/C poss meth, dro, cross guardline, bat), cruelty to children (3rd degree), disorderly conduct, simple battery — FVA (x2), and terroristic threats and acts — FVA.
Feb. 13
Hatfield, Patrick Leland, 38. Charges by GCSO: Simple battery, terroristic threats and acts, and terroristic threats/acts — FVA.
Satterfield, Hellen Roxanne, 46, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant FTA (O/C shoplifting).
Waldroup, Dawn Marie, 47. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI (prebook), housed for Calhoun P.D. drug not in original container (prebook), housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to yield (prebook), housed for Calhoun P.D. open container (prebook), and housed for Calhoun P.D. poss. Schedule III substance (prebook).