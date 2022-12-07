November 28
Castillo, Alex David, 17. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass (x2).
House, Christopher Scott, 30, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: False statements, giving false name or birthday, felony going inside guard line with weapon, liquor, or drugs, obstruction of officer, and possession of methamphetamine.
Jackson, Jerome Oshay, 32, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane change, maximum limits (x2), and reckless driving.
McCord, Reginald Ulyssess, 52, Hartwell. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C simple batt, terr threats, obst).
Sanchez, Stephanie Iris, 54, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Obstruction of officers.
Steele, Tina Denise, 37, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C child support purge).
Witte, Chad Lee, 50. Charges by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C CT), bench warrant (O/C public drunkenness), bench warrant (O/C PUI), and probation violation (O/C fraudulent checks).
Woodbury, Tabitha Amelia, 27. Charges by GCSO: Theft by deception and theft by shoplifting.
November 29
Bradford, Jason Ray, 48, Ellijay. Charge by FPD: Probation violation.
Gates, Clinton Aaron, 41, Fort Payne, Indiana. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, and no tag.
Pearson, Jessica Anne, 33, Roswell. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to report accident.
Price, Matthew Glendon, 20, Acworth. Charge by GCSO: Here for court (7504,7505,0656,0657).
Rogers, Denise Raenelle, 37, Summerville. Charges by CPD: Failure to maintain lane and theft by receiving stolen property.
November 30
Lowery, Justin Derrick, 33, Duluth. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting.
Mathis, William Wylie, 44. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D.
Skiwski, Marie Waites, 50. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant.
Tate, Timothy Lee, 60, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DWSL/exp tag/no ins).
Woodard, Micheal Ellis, 29. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA, cruelty to children, and interfering with call for emergency help.
December 1
Jackson, Stephen Tracy, 49. Charges by GCSO: Affixing tint to windows or windshields and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Mathis, Eric Justin, 49, Armuchee. Charge by CPD: City probation (O/C suspended license).
Phillippe, Jolanda, 22, Lake Worth, Florida. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change, obedience to traffic-control devices required; presumptions, and vehicles to drive on right side of roadway; exceptions.
December 2
Cobb, Christopher Shane, 47, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated assault (prebook).
Rutledge, Bronwyn Deryl, 64. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2020293872, 2020293873 (O/C sale of meth x2).
Williams, Regina Christine, 51, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated assault (prebook).
Jones, Loyd C., 63, Decatur. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of multiple substances, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., and open container.
Kinsey, Justin Lee, 33. Charges by GCSO: Simple assault — FVA and simple battery — FVA.
December 3
Patterson, Grace Denise, 54, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Tate, April Sue, 36, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault and murder.
Garcia, Marvin Escobar, 51. Charges by CPD: Driving without a valid license, DUI, endangering a child by driving DUI, and tag lights.
December 4
Cochran, Nathaniel Keitrell, 30, Phenix City, Alabama. Charges by GSP: Driving while unlicensed, open container, and speeding 89 in a 70.