December 11
Ortiz-Trejo, Jose Eduardo, 18. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (prebook).
December 12
Mills, Tony Calvin, 56, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DWLSR).
Salyer, Ashley Marie, 31, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C reckless driving).
December 13
Bolton, IV, William Roy, 41. Charges by CPD: Exploit/intimidate disabled adult, elder person & resident; obstruction and probation violation (O/C obstruction, PUI).
Boyd, Brittney Allison, 33. Charge by GCSO: Reckless conduct.
Calhoun, Sheila Joe, 61, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: When a person is party to a crime.
Cline, Chad Aaron, 43. Charges by GSP: Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of a change, no brake lights or working turn signals, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, tag lights required, and tail lights/tail light lenses required.
Holt, Joseph Lee, 39. Charge by DOC: Here for court 202043770,71,202045289,90.
Howard, Quincy Michael, 24, Dalton. Charge by DOC: Here for court (O/C possession of firearm by convicted felon).
Hussain, Suzanne Michelle, 42, Lafayette. Charge by GSP: Probation violation (O/C burg 1st aft).
Kelley, Matthew Lee, 34, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
King, Jason Leon, 33. Charges by CPD: Forgery and possession of methamphetamine.
Long, Issac Tavarus, 32. Charge by GCSO: Reckless conduct.
Sowder, Cody Wayne, 31. Charges by CPD: Aggravated stalking, bench warrant (O/C battery — FVA), felony burglary in the first degree, criminal trespass, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Towe, Carl Douglas, 54. Charge by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine.
Williams, Jonathan Latier, 45. Charges by CPD: Forgery (x2).
Smith, Mitchell Gant, 36, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Failure to appear, driving while license suspended, and driving with suspended tag.
December 14
Knight, Sherri Leialoha, 48. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (prebook).
Rocco, Maggie Elizabeth, 33. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Woody, Travis Wayne, 52. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Goss, Lauren Nashae, 33. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container.
McBee, Kristopher David, 48. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, and suspended tag.
December 15
Edwards, David William, 59. Charge by CPD: Cruelty to animals (prebook).
Hyaduck, Jennifer Marie, 39, Acworth. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear for fingerprintable ch (O/C theft by shoplifting).
Johnson, Jr., Michael Rodney, 26, Sugar Valley. Charges by GCSO: Basic rules driving too fast for conditions, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, probation violation, and reckless driving.
McBee, Kristopher David, 48. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, and suspended tag.
December 16
Brookshire, Jai Andrew, 40, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Theft by taking.
Carr, Patrick Oneal, 49, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop.
Gonzales, Ivy, 22. Charges by CPD: Fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds and theft by taking (x2).
Goodman, Kiomi Rashawn, 29. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear (O/C speeding, no drivers license), and maximum limits 60 MPH in 35 MPH zone.
Medders, Charles Darien, 55, Lafayette. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency Pardon and Parole.
Vazquez, Hendrick Israel, 20. Charges by GCSO: Drugs not in original container and possession of Scheduled IV controlled substance.
Miner, Mitchell Dean, 34. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C FTML, hit and run, DUI).
Perez, Ernesto Bail, 29. Charge by CPD: Warrant service.
Talley, Ashlyn Paige, 26. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency Whitfield County Sheriff Office.
Barefield, William Russell, 37, Summerville. Charges by GCSO: DUI — alcohol, improper U-turn, no proof of insurance, tail light violation, and open container.
December 17
Booker, Jr., Jackie Montez-Javan, 23, Spring Place, North Carolina. Charges by CPD: Forgery in the fourth degree and felony printing/executing/negotiating checks or drafts.
Brown, Shane Caleb, 41. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DWSL) and probation violation (O/C possession synthetic cannabinoid, +).
Lewis, Crystal Tasheala, 21, Lumberton, N.C. Charges by CPD: Forgery in the fourth degree, fraud — financial identity, and felony printing/executing/negotiating checks or drafts.
Perez, Alejandro Garcia, 45, Yoliet, Illinois. Charges by CPD: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, misdemeanor DUI — endangering life of a child while, misdemeanor obstruction of officers, and safety belts.
Swims, Chastadie Irene, 33. Charges by CPD: Criminal damage to property (prebook) and DUI (prebook).
December 18
Adams, Cody Jack, 33, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop (x3).
Dodge, Daniel Kenneth, 50. Charge by GCSO: Battery.
Mulkey, Nathaniel Ray, 41, Fairmount. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass (x2, prebook) and theft by taking.
Page, Shannon Renee, 43, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C theft by taking).