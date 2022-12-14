December 5
Jones, Joyce Elaine, 51. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor simple assault/assault — FVA.
Razo, Jacob Alan, 27. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C crmnl damage to prop 2nd degree, bat).
Velazquez-Vasquez, Juan Carlos, 24. Charges by CPD: DUI alcohol (40-6-391), no drivers license (40-5-20), open container (40-6-253), and failure to maintain lane (40-6-46).
December 6Couoh, Fabio Adrain, 29. Charge by CPD: Possession of firearm by conv. felon.
Cox, Nicholas Andrew, 21. Charge by GCSO: Manufacturing/possessing/etc. explosive device.
Davis, Jr., Anthony Ray, 40. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.
England, Nathan Wayne, 34. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C child molestation).
Head, Jody Lamar, 43. Charge by GCSO: Possession w/ intent (prebook).
Morales, Ulysses, 19, Dalton. Charges by CPD: Child molestation (x2), felony computer or electronic pornography, criminal attempt to commit a felony, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual exploitation of children.
Obrien, John Whitney, 64. Charge by CPD: Public drunkenness (prebook).
Padgett, William Avery, 36, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Parker, Jesse Dewayne, 42, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass (prebook).
Stinson, Peggy Renea, 44, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Possession w/ intent (prebook).
Hall, Billy Eugene, 58. Charge by CPD: Disorderly conduct.
December 7Adorno, Sheila Jannette, 43. Charge by CPD: Parole violation.
Baldwin, Stephanie Lynn, 38. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C trafficking in meth, sale of meth).
Bennett, Derek Montae, 42. Charges by GCSO: Driving too fast for conditions, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, following too closely, leaving the scene of accident, possess. of arms by convicted felons & first offend. probatn, and reckless conduct causing harm to or endanger the safety.
Brewer, Christopher Lee, 48. Charge by GCSO: Burglary.
Ely, Annette Louise, 63. Charge by CPD: Simple assault.
Garmon, Crystal Dawn, 36. Charges by GCSO: Conspiracy to commit a felony, felony identity theft fraud when using/possessing ident. info concerning a person, influencing witness, posssession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, felony terroristic threats and acts, unlawful for person employ/assc w/criminal street gang to conduct/participate in (x6), unlawful for person to acquire/maintain criminal street gang activity/proceeds in, unlawful for person to cause/encourage another to become criminal street gang me. (x2), unlawful to commit offense w/intent to obstain/earn/maintain memshp/increase stat (x3), unlawful to threat injury/damage to prevent provide statement rel. to criminals (x2), and unlawful to threat injury/damage to intimidate/deter comm. with CJ agy related (x2).
Lamb, Andre Ryan, 28, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C child molestation).
Miller, Andrew Allen, 36, Rome. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C shoplifting).
Tinkham, Camden Victoria, 27, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Cruelty to children in the third degree and simple battery — FVA.
Towns, Michael Lee, 49. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery (prebook).
Thomas, Clint Jordan, 37, Ranger. Charges by GSP: Certificate of reg; replacement of lost reg certificate, driving on roadways laned for traffic, due care, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Sanders, James Tyrone, 43. Charge by CPD: Battery — FVA.
Jewell, Isaiah Thomas, 18. Charge by GCSO: Possession of marijuana.
December 8Diez, Julian Bryant, 18. Charges by GCSO: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz. and possession of a Schedule I drug — ecstasy.
Dixon, Antonio Labron, 28. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C S/D of marijuana), crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicant, drugs without conse., and possession of marijuana.
Ingle, Malinda Gail, 53. Charges by GCSO: Head light requirement, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicant, drugs without conse.
Lipscomb, Skyler Lance, 27, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first, and simple battery — FVA.
Pelfrey, Eric Kyle, 51. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA), attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance, and sale of methamphetamine.
Williams, Courtnea Alexander, 34. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and simple battery.
Beecher, Ashley Nicole, 25. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency Cobb County Sheriff Office.
Fancher, Jeremy Lee, 41. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and hit and run.
Hobgood, Brittany Noel, 30. Charges by CPD: DUI — driving under the influence of alc., improper right turn, license to be carried and exhibited, and no proof of insurance.
December 9Boatwright, Cassie Lynn, 21. Charge by CPD: Aggravated assault.
Cook, Wesley Scott, 36, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Battery (prebook) and cruelty to children (prebook).
Nunez, Kenneth Mackenzie, 24. Charges by GCSO: FTA and probation violation.
Perez, Erik Roberto, 18. Charges by GCSO: Driving without a valid license and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
Rountree, Jeremiah Glenn, 26. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting.
Valenzuela, Veronica, 37. Charge by CPD: Battery.
West, Jr., Michael Earl, 52, Jasper. Charges by GCSO: Felony/misdemeanor drug objects — trans in/poss w intent to distr (prebok), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), and transac. drug related objects (prebook) as to whether obj. is drg relat.
Hulsey, Joan Alewine, 71. Charge by CPD: Battery.
Huskins, Michael Wayne, 27. Charge by CPD: FTA.
Mantle, Brandon Allen, 37, Adairsville. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, maximum limits, and open container.
December 10Ashley, William Kaine, 20, Riverdale. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license, probation violation warrant served, felony theft by taking, and consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Barry, Sierra Nicole, 27. Charges by CPD: Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call and criminal trespass — FVA.
Brannon, Justin Matthew, 37. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Clowers, Christopher Dwayne, 42, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Hayes, Ashley Nichole, 32, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Higgins, Jerry Lee, 61. Charges by GCSO: Affixing license plate to conceal, failure to appear (O/C driving while license withdrawn), failure to appear (O/C expired or no license driving while license withdrawn), failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, probation violation (O/C stalking), and suspended license.
Isep-Chanchavac, Juan Jose, 28. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol (prebook), failure to file or maintain required written reports (prebook), and misdemeanor obstruction of officers (prebook).
Mulkey, Nathaniel Ray, 41, Fairmount. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Passley, Cauldron Mandrell, 38. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree, criminal trespass, misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, glazing of windows, and reckless driving.
Tucker, Anthony Jerariah, 55, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Wells, Edie Jean, 47, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without conse. and possession of methamphetamine (x2).
December 11Johns, Mike Lawrence, 57, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Johnson, Christopher Wayne, 44. Charge by GCSO: Reckless conduct.
Martinez, Yamil Sebastian, 38, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, and reckless driving.
West, Bryson Garrett, 31. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA.