Dec. 13
Akins, Rita Faye, 54. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking.
Bentley, Kenneth Wayne, 45, Trion. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. possession of meth (prebook).
Greene, Tiffany Angelique, 28, Ranger. Charge by PRO: Sentenced drug court sanction (prebook).
Nowlin, Shana Deon, 32. Charge by PRO: Parole violation.
Poteet, Rita Ann, 49, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking (prebook).
Talley, Ronald William, 35. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking.
Tunstall, Justise Peter, 24. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (when probation term, prebook).
Putman, Sean Thomas, 47. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. driver to exercise due care, housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI alcohol, housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to maintain lane, housed for Calhoun P.D. hands free violation, and housed for Calhoun P.D. open container.
Dec. 14
Castro, John Girver, 36. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C arson 1st, crm dam to prop, poss alc.
Defriece, Chasity Nicole, 34, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C possession of methamphetamine.
Howell, II, Anthony Douglas, 28, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation O/C poss w/ intent meth, poss w/ int mj and probation violation O/C sale of meth.
Thompson, Samantha Cheryl, 36, Talking Rock. Charge by CPD: Forgery — 1st degree.
Ventura-Corado, Carrie Weeks, 31. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant FTA O/C VGCSA, DRO, DWLS, imp reg, no ins +.
Dec. 15
Burgin, Latisha Lynn, 43. Charge by GSP: Possession of methamphetamine.
Clark, Kenneth Brock, 64. Charges by CPD: Headlights on sunset/sunrise and in rain and theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor.
May, Lajavion Deandre, 20. Charge by CPD: Theft by taking — felony.
Nix, Chip Delane, 49, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Drug court sanctions — 2 days in custody for failure to complete hours.
Reese, Bryson Mitchell, 22. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation O/C shoplifting.
Rogers, Melanie Dixon, 58, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. poss of Schedule 3 (prebook), theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor, and theft by shoplifting.
Russell, Ashley Denise, 28, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Possession & use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Silva, Elizabeth, 25. Charge by CPD: Theft by taking — felony.
Watts, Ronnie Allen, 57. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Ortiz-Figueroa, Julio Cesar, 32, Canton. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency — hold for Cherokee Co.
Dec. 16
Kelley, Ashley Sherree, 36, Resaca. Charges by CPD: Drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Todd, Torre Jerome, 46, Tunnel Hill. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C poss of cocaine.
Dec. 17
Dyer, Polo Ta’Mon, 26, Marietta. Charges by GSP: Disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to dim headlights, reckless driving, removing/affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, speeding, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Ellis, Samantha Ann, 38, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation O/C simple assault — FVA.
Stephens, Joseph Charles, 32. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, no insurance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, and tail light lense.
Vasquez, Isaac, 38. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. battery on peace officer (prebook), housed for Calhoun P.D. obstruction of officers — misdemeanor (x2, prebook), and housed for Calhoun P.D.
Doss, Latisha Shadan, 38, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charge by GSP: DUI — less safe.
Lopez-Guzman, Hugo Rodrigo, 43, Rome. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. driving under the influence of alcohol and housed for Calhoun P.D. no license.
Hunter, Alfie, 54. Charges by CPD: Disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Jimenez-Guzman, Francisco Orlando, 35. Charge by CPD: DUI/.08 grams.
Dec. 18
Roberts, Shantika Jalonda, 29. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced juvenile court sentence.
Selvy, Jr., William Edward, 43. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct.
Pack, Jaylen Bree, 19, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. driving under the influence.
Patel, Krish Himanshu, 17, Ringgold. Charges by GSP: Maximum limits 50 MPH over speed limit, reckless driving, use of safety belts 8 years old or under, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles (x3).
Smith, Darin Dylan, 25, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Harassing phone calls.
Dec. 19
Jowers, Vicarrie Tremayne, 32. Charges by GSP: Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked, and housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant FTA O/C no license +.
Mosley, Willie James, 62, Rome. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. parole violation (prebook).
Davis, Jeremy James, 46, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane, open container, and too fast for conditions.