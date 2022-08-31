August 21
Glasgow, Alexander Xavier, 38. Charge by CPD: Simple battery.
August 22
Brys, Sunny Ray, 45, Blue Ridge. Charge by GSP: Manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute (prebook).
Garcia, Rene Antonio, 35. Charges by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the second degree, criminal trespass, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, and theft by taking.
Shepherd, Judy Atkins, 37, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Possess. of arms by convicted felons & first offend. probatn.
Talley, Brett Webb, 29. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C simple battery, terrorist threats and acts, crminal tresp).
August 23
Davenport, Alan Wayne, 66, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Faulkenberry, Justin Slade, 17. Charges by GCSO: Entering an auto or other moto vehicle with intent of felony (prebook) and theft by taking (prebook).
Lively, Dakoda Aron Steven, 28, Summerville. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and public drunkenness.
Mehaffey, Alexander Justin, 32. Charge by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Morris, Jonny Edward, 56. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. no insurance (prebook), housed for Calhoun P.D. speeding (prebook), and housed for Calhoun P.D. suspended license (prebook).
Whaley, Amber Dawn, 43, Trion. Charge by GCSO: Fraud — financial identity.
August 24
Bartlett, Howard Lee, 64, Talking Rock. Charges by GCSO: Here for court, terroristic threats and acts, and terroristic threats and acts — FVA.
Davis, Jr., Robby Merle, 34, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA and probation violation (O/C battery — FVA).
Dean, Glenda Sue, 51, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Hold for court.
Horne, Shaquel Dion, 41, Douglasville. Charges by GSP: Operation of veh w/out current plate, U-turns, and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jones, Willie Demarcus, 25, Forsyth. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C false inprm/b/sb/fv).
Mann, Tempest Mechelle, 29. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook) and probation violation (O/C terroristic threats and acts).
McMaster, Tammy Dawn, 48, Cartersville. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, impending traffic flow, and improper lane change no turn signal.
Turner, Brandon Leroy, 37. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.
Wirick, Jeffrey D., 52, Knoxville, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Mallett, Nancy Marie, 48, Kingston. Charges by GCSO: Possession drug related objects, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without conse, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.
Neal, Nadiyah, 25, West Columbia, South Carolina. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
August 25
Barry, April Nicole, 39, Chatsworth. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
Floyd, Orlando Jose, 31. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced (O/C agg assault x2, firearm).
Patterson, Gregory Lynn, 47. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of methamphetamine).
Phillips, Dewey Clinton, 29, Cleveland, Tenn. Charge by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. probation violation (O/C COV).
August 26
Cochran, Keisha Lynn, 44. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Daniel, Tony Lemoyne, 61. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, probation violation, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Harding, Misty Dawn, 40, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Mabry, Keegan Blaine, 27, Atlanta. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Olmstead, George Tyler, 28. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant.
Shedd, Zachary Ryan, 35. Charge by CPD: Failure to appear (O/C DUI).
Ridley, Teresa Bernice, 42. Charges by GCSO: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer (prebook), possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (O/C trafficking meth 28-199 GM), and use of blue lights.
August 27
Freeman, Donna Darlene, 47, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.
Holmes, Jennifer Lee, 46. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency US Marshall probation warrant.
Layne, Carla Annette, 45. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss methamphetamine) and probation violation (O/C poss methamphetamine).
Mashburn, David Anthony, 36, Waleska. Charge by FPD: Probation violation (O/C obstruction LEO).
Reives, Jr., Ronald, 37. Charge by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine.
Silvers, Joseph Gordon, 32, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Probation violation (O/C theft by receiving stolen).
Baltazar, Bianka, 30, Rome. Charges by GCSO: DUI less safe and failure to maintain lane.
Rodriguez-Laboy, Domingo, 53. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
August 28
Buckles, Kenneth Ray, 52. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Dacus, Jillian Lee, 40. Charge by GCSO: Drug court sanction.
Herendon, Danny William, 68. Charges by GCSO: Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another (x2), reckless conduct, felony terroristic threats and acts (x2).
Snowden, Twalia Lashell, 44. Charge by CPD: Aggravated assault.