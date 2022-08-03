July 24
Buendia, Hugo Misael, 18. Charges by GCSO: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, overtaking and passing generally, and possession of marijuana (less 1 oz.).
July 25
Bernal-Romero, Carlos, 35, Lilburn. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits.
Blevins, Bradley Lee, 31. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
Bramlett, Ricky Lee, 46, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault — FVA, terroristic threat, +).
Hyde, Joseph Dawayne, 24. Charges by CPD: Probation violation and misdemeanor theft by taking (x2).
Johnson, Kendra Nicole, 35, White. Charge by FPD: Failure to appear.
Milstead, Joshua Webb, 36, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated battery — FVA, battery — FVA, exploitation/intimidation of disabled adults/elder persons/residents, and violation of bond.
Poarch, Christopher Lamar, 54, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: License to be carried and exhibited on demand, operating vehicle without valid tag, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Thomas, Christopher, 29, Clarkson. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits.
Whitfield, Nicole Elizabeth, 53. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic (prebook), possession and use of drug related objects (prebook), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), standards for brake lights and signal devices (prebook), and windshields and windshield wipers (prebook).
Jordon, Janssen Layne, 48, Centre, Alabama. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
July 26
Adcock, Jaclyn Nachol, 34. Charge by FPD: Probation violation.
Baggett, Stephen Randall, 40, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Boyd, Gary Wayne, 48. Charges by CPD: Battery — FVA and criminal trespass -FVA.
Brannon, Justin Matthew, 37. Charges by GCSO: Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle (prebook), driving while license suspended or revoked (prebook), and probation violation.
Campbell, Justin Tyler, 32, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree and reckless driving.
Dobson, Leeanna Shelby, 24, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Silvers, Melinda Faye, 43, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Forgery in the second degree (prebook).
Wooten, Darla Cherie, 45, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Felony theft by conversion (x2).
Wooten, Joey Shane, 52, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA).
Reyes, Alfredo, 31. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
July 27
Davis, Zachary Tanner, 29, Cleveland, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth/shoplifting/brg prop in).
Evans, Timothy David, 32. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts.
Hardin, Brandon Jay, 31. Charges by CPD: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, fail to report accident w/ injury, death, and failure to maintain lane.
Huff, Stacy Annette, 42, Gadsden, Alabama. Charges by GCSO: Bond surrender (warrant # 2019216984,85,86,87,88,89) and failure to appear (O/C VGCSA x2, DRO).
Rhymer, Gavin Michael, 21, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking.
Studyvent, Demarcus Jeshawn, 23, Rome. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property, and theft by shoplifting.
Trantham, Bilson Sean, 46, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Parole violation (prebook) and theft by shoplifting (prebook).
Weldon, Danny Dewayne, 43. Charges by CPD: Probation violation (O/C simple battery — FVA) (x2).
Garcia, Ricardo, 33. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, maximum limits, and tail lights.
McConnell, Marie Shunta, 34. Charge by GCSO: False certifications.
Orgenista-Morales, Rodrogo, 29. Charges by CPD: Hold for Calhoun P.D. O/C DUI, failure to obey traffic signal, and no license.
July 28
Edwards, Kevin Russell, 27. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (prebook).
Loza, Brensen Jonathen, 23, Marietta. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated battery.
Pate, William Michael, 23, Marietta. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated assault.
Poole, Kaylie Danielle, 29. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
Turner, Constance Renea, 38, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Battery.
Winkler, Pamela Chris, 49, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Alezano, Marvin Gomery, 50. Charges by GSP: Driving while unlicensed and failure to yield while turning left.
Gleffe, Russell Eugene, 58, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Special presentment.
July 29
McPherson, Jordan Edward, 25. Charge by GCSO: Cruelty to children in the 1st degree — FVA.
Pinkard, Luke Holland, 25, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Child molestation and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Smith, Tyler Lynn, 37, Kingsport, Tennessee. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
July 30
Cagle, Jennifer Lynne, 36, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Carpenter, Gina Rebecca, 50, Cumming. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
Ferguson, Taryn Nichole, 37. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
King, Kristy Lane, 35. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and obstruction.
Mann, Kalel Amaron, 23. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA and simple assault — FVA.
Saylor, Ronnie Gene, 63, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Weldon, Justin Ray, 22. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
July 31
Quizr, Fidencio, 25. Charge by CPD: Aggravated assault.
Newport, Cody William, 30, Resaca. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., and safety belts.
Nichols, Shane Aaron, 41. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield, and open container.
Peterman, Candy Renee, 50, Ranger. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and maximum limits.