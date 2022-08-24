August 15
Brown, Shane Caleb, 41. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Engen, Robert Joseph, 28. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated assault.
Gazaway, Tristin Leon, 19. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2020281167,68,69 (OO/C cr tresp, battery — FVA, simp aslt).
Kimsey, Michael Joe, 40. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Owenby, Parris Ryan, 29. Charge by DNR: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Parker, Angela Desiree, 37, Shannon. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Purdey, Ilya Mikhalenko, 25, Lawrenceville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Slaughter, Brittany Janai, 32. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
Sowder, Cody Wayne, 31. Charge by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense).
Watkins, Corbin Blake, 24, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C theft by taking).
Watkins, Stacy Levon, 44, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, battery, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
Duckworth, Jonathan Callaway, 37. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass, misuse of UPC label, and theft by shoplifting.
Stinson, Golria Fatima Esperanza, 18, Dalton. Charges by GSP: Felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane change, maximum limits, operate motorcycle without insurance, operation of veh w/out current plate, and reckless driving.
August 16
Agan, April Dawn, 36, Fairmount. Charges by GSP: Driving while license susp/revoked, probation violation, and use of safety belts in passenger veh.
Baker, Brandon James Calvin, 25. Charge by CPD: Simple assault.
Clubbs, John David, 52. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault, terroristic threats & act).
Collis, Theresa Michelle, 31, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C reckless conduct, simple assault — FVA) and bond surrender W#2021330210 & 2021330209 (O/C simple assault — FVA/reckless conduct).
Hudson, Aubrey Leigh, 43, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Fraud — financial identity.
McClure, John Adam, 47, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault).
Rice, James Lamar, 72, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth, sale of meth) and theft by shoplifting (x3).
Romine, Lewie Mitch, 67. Charges by GCSO: Child molestation (prebook), cruelty to children (prebook), and sexual battery (prebook).
Sanchez Rolando, 63, Marietta. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, and stopping, standing, or parking prohibited in specified place.
Trippe, Hannah Aaliyah, 22. Charge by CPD: Forgery in the 1st degree.
August 17
Chamlee, Christopher Blake, 29. Charge by CPD: Reckless conduct (prebook).
Higgins, Jerry Lee, 60. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C stalking — FVA, harassing phone call).
McGraw, Joseph Lamar Scott, 41, Gaylesville, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C poss of marijuana, defective/no taillight).
Mitchell, Andrea Danielle, 31, Valdosta. Charges by GCSO: Felony drug related objects, felony possession of ecstasy, and possession of cocaine.
Morgan, Marty Allen, 38. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C sale of methamphetamine).
Parker, Jr., Terry Beau, 36, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree and probation violation (O/C possession with intent dist of meth).
Stewart, Jarvis Jarvols, 40, Phoenix, Arizona. Charges by GCSO: Felony drug related objects, possession of cocaine, and possession of ecstasy.
Wilder, James Bernard, 47, Dacula. Charge by GCSO: Deposit account fraud.
Carlson, Cameron Joshua, 28. Charges by GCSO: Financial exploitation, forgery in the fourth degree (x15), identity theft/identity fraud, and theft by taking.
Petty, Tiffany Loren, 36, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C reckless driving).
De Leon, Jr., Loui Avalos, 39. Charge by GSP: Driving under the influence.
August 18
Bell, David Lee, 53, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Sex offender registry violation.
Bramlett, Angel Marie, 19. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Holmes, Alexander Devor, 52, Gainsville. Charges by GCSO: Forgery in the third degree (x2) and identity fraud (x2).
Pasley, Jaden Harper, 21. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA (prebook) and probation violation (x2).
Reynolds, Jake Lamar, 22. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C statutory rape).
Smith, Gregory Ladon, 62, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute (prebook), possession and use of drug related objects (prebook), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), safety belts (prebook), and traffic in meth (prebook).
August 19
Abreus-Oropesa, Maikel Yordan, 30, Miami, Florida. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits 93/70.
Couch, Houston Dexter, 33, Villa Rica. Charges by GCSO: DUI/less safe, maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Crain, Bryan Eric, 30, Conyers. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense) and bench warrant (O/C battery — FVA).
Dill, Eddie Ray, 49. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of methamphetamine) and probation violation (O/C theft by deception, criminal trespass).
Dutton, Barry Wayne, 36, Kingsport, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Obstruction/hindering of officer, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk if provided, probation violation (O/C aggrav assault peace officer, crmnl interfere govt prop), and reckless conduct.
Higgins, Sabrina Faye, 30, Lyndale. Charges by GSO: Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided and probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Law, Johnny Brent, 38, Kingston. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct.
Timms, Angela Lynn, 44. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss methamphetamine).
Waters, Angela Lynn, 34, Goodletsville, Tenn. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DWLS).
Yarbrough, Richard Paul, 53. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits 94 MPH in a 70 zone.
August 20
Birdyshaw, Brittany Anne, 35, Silvercreek. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C att armed robb).
Blalock, Braxton Tanner, 26. Charge by GSP: Probation violation (O/C DWLS).
Chambers, Skye Angelique, 21, Homestead, Fla. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, DUI — drugs, marijuana — possess less than oz., maximum limits 74 MPH in a 55 zone, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Cox, Nicholas Andrew, 21. Charges by GSO: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense, prebook) and false imprisonment — FVA (prebook).
Jones, Angel Kaye, 44, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA (prebook) and cruelty to children in the first degree (prebook).
Lariviere, Michelle Lyn, 53, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Hit and run.
Mealor, Darryll Jerome, 45. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — alcohol, and open container.
Osborne, Stephanie Earwood, 44, Dallas. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. FTA (prebook) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Stanley, Barbara Elizabeth, 42, Cohutta. Charges by GCSO: Bond surrender 2022381543, 2022381544 and failure to appear (O/C theft by shoplifting).
Cain, Suzanne Frances, 41, St. Petersburg, Fla. Charges by GCSO: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, following too closely, no proof of insurance, and open container.
Hernandez, Bertin, 26, Moultrie. Charges by GSP: Driving while unlicensed and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Holbert, Gilbert Trabdekkm 59. Charge by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
August 21
Allen, Nathanael Robert, 35, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, and possession of methamphetamine.
Roberts, Austin Lee, 24. Charges by GCSO: Burglary in the first degree, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., possession of methamphetamine, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Brown, Anita Luleria, 38, Knoxville, Tenn. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.
Byrd, Jeffery Alan, 55, LaFayette. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI and housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to obey traffic control device.
Salazar, Jonathan Fermin, 25, Hapeville. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while unlicensed, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, and speeding (88 in a 70).
Serritt, Kristina Marinda, 32. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI — drugs less safe.