August 8
Aguilar, Lesley Jeanette, 21. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C false info, dr. w/o lic).
Coleman, Danny Ray, 54. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. battery — FVA (16-5-23.1).
Long, Sarah Marie, 23, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C simple battery).
Parks, Brittany Kaye, 29, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Entering automobile, exploitation/intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, residents, and theft by taking.
Whitfield, Nicole Elizabeth, 53. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking).
Hart, Holly Ann, 30, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Public drunkenness and theft by shoplifting (x2).
August 9
Bunch, Eric Martin, 41, Resaca. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C obstr of law enf officer, poss of marijuana).
Hoffman, Donny Dray, 28. Charges by GSP: Hit and run/leaving scene of accident, no insurance, and suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration.
Maness, Dustin Med, 36, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Pack, Michael Ernest, 40. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA and simple battery — FVA.
Vincent, Mark Perez, 52. Charge by CPD: Theft of service.
August 10
Collum, Tony Roy Stephens, 38, Kingston. Charges by GCSO: Theft by taking (x2).
Glaze, Jack William Alan, 30, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Green, III, David Glenn, 29, Kingston. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor marijuana — possess less than oz., possession of methamphetamine, and terroristic threats and acts.
Hendrix, Marvin James, 31, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C simple battery), battery, and criminal trespass.
Holbert, Dwight David, 55. Charges by GCSO: Manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute (prebook), maximum limits (prebook), possession of arms by convicted felons and first offend. probation (prebook), possession and use of drug related objects (prebook), possession of firearm or knife during co (prebook), possession of marijuana (prebook), tail lights (prebook), and windshields and windshield wipers (prebook).
Killough, Sarah Beth, 33, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz. and possession of methamphetamine.
Marquez, Nicolas, 37. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
McKinney, Katie Leann, 34, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Smith, Demetris, 33, Martin. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.
Souther, Jason Lee, 37. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
Watkins, Austin Warren, 25, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery).
Weaver, Jeremy Eugene, 28, Ellijay. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting.
Golden, Mia Ann Nichole, 24. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant (O/C shoplifting).
August 11
Baldwin, Angela Jane, 49, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Burglary in the first degree.
Bloodworth, Teressa Ann, 50, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C false report of crime x2).
Christful, Torris Nathanial, 45, Sevierville, Tennessee. Charges by CPD: Disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Correll, Phoebeann Joraldene, 17. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. simple assault — FVA.
McFarland, Daren William, 38. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA (prebook) and false imprisonment.
Robledo, Sergio Arturo, 23, Johns Creek. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced (O/C obst, enticing a child, child molestation x5, sex exp child x3).
Usher, Antoine Deshown, 31. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C simple battery).
Wampler, Vernon Scott, 60, The Villages, Florida. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol — concentration is 0.08G or more and failure to maintain lane.
August 12
Boatwright, Cassie Lynn, 21. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Boyd, Gary Wayne, 38. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
Chastain, Tammy Renee, 46. Charge by CPD: Failure to appear (O/C shoplifting) and bench warrant (O/C driving on suspended, FTML).
Delay, Raymond Leon, 44, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Here for court (O/C burglary 1st degree, crim tresp).
Dodge, Justin Christian, 41, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C atmpt theft by taking, theft by taking).
Glover, Michael Isaiah, 31, Riverdale. Charge by MCCD: Hold for other agency — hold for Riverdale PD.
Jackson, Calvin Leonard, 31. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C armed robbery, poss of firearm dur crime/theft by taking).
Pettway, Tracy Labronze, 35, Acworth. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced — sentenced to RSAT.
Robinson, Georgia Montana, 25. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Roden, Brittany Kay, 31, Cedartown. Charges by GCSO: Exploit/inflict pain/deprive essential services to disabled person, elder person and felony theft by conversion.
August 13
Childers, Ricky Lamar, 64, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Ramirez, Carlos Ignacio, 24. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA and simple battery — FVA.
Ellis, Charles Andrew, 31. Charge by GCSO: DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Garcia, Hector Ochoa, 40. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and failure to obey traffic control device.
Hines, Tammy Jo, 54, Resaca. Charge by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked.
August 14
Bagley, Jason Allen, 42. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal, and trafficking in methamphetamine.
Baldwin, Stephanie Lynn, 38, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C trafficking, sell of meth).
Holloway, Lesley Shane, 43, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C use of tag to conceal identity), misdemeanor drugs not in original container, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug related objects.
Newberry, Sheena Locoal, 34, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor drugs not in original container, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine.
Scott, Jr., George Rodney, 31, Slidell, Louisiana. Charges by CPD: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance — mushrooms, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Smith, Jeff Lynn, 54, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Housed for Fairmount P.D. simple battery — FVA (prebook).