July 26
Brown, Johnny Mack Jr., 46. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Clark, Monte Paul Jr., 33. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA, criminal trespass — FVA, cruelty to children — FVA, interfering with cause for emergency assistance, probation violation, simple battery — FVA.
Fortner, Dakota Bryan, 29, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, identity theft.
Kimsey, Nickki Dawn, 32. Charges by CPD: Simple battery, terroristic threats and acts, theft by taking.
Locke, Matthew Joe, 30. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation, theft by shoplifting.
Lusk, Hanna Mariene, 38. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, probation violation, theft by shoplifting, too fast for conditions.
Ridley, Teresa Bernice, 41, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Trafficking methamphetamine.
Shelton, Lori Janine, 58, Cartersville. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
Young, Keith Randall, 41. Charge by GCSO: Battery.
July 27
Ivey, Dustin Cody, 32. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant.
McCarthy, Vincent Scott, 55. Charge by GCSO: Sex offender registry violation — second offence.
Sanford, Brandon Thomas, 33, Camillo. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.
Taylor, Stanley Lee, 37. Charges by CPD: Crossing guard lines, DUI, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent.
Townsend, Eric Jerome, 37, Plainville. Charges by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent.
Walraven, Charlotte Kay, 37. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
July 28
Abernathy, Angela Tonnette, 41. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Bachner, Rebecca Nicole, 38. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant.
Clark, Stephen Lamar Jr., 23, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine, theft by taking.
Ollis, Matthew Caylon, 31, Adairsville. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.
Santos-Saldana, Eduardo, 31, Cartersville. Charges by FPD: DUI, failure to maintain lane, speeding.
July 29
House, Billy Dewayne, 52. Charges by GCSO: Giving false information to law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Maness, Dustin Med, 35, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (x3).
Sanderson, Kelly Ann, 46, Rocky Face. Charges by GCSO: Exploit/inflict pain to disabled or elder person, theft by conversion, theft by shoplifting.
Williams, Wendy, 28, Rome. Charge by CPD: Suspended license.
July 30
Lawrence, Laytisha Devette, 35, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Furnishing contraband to inmates, manufacturing/distribution/possession of methamphetamine in/on or near a public school, trafficking in methamphetamine.
Derosier, Brian Keith Sr., 51, Ranger. Charges by GSP: DUI, failure to maintain lane.
July 31
Henderson, Marcus Brian, 40. Charges by CPD: Giving false name, theft by shoplifting.
Marcotte, Kerry Shane, 25. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice.
Morris, Charvis Ramon, 34. Charge by CPD: Obstruction.
Perry, Joshua Edward, 37, Blue Ridge. Charges by FPD: Possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Russell, Robert Blake, 30. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, obstruction.
Garcia, Hector Ochoa, 39. Charges by CPD: Driving on suspended license, DUI, no insurance, open container.
Garcia, Rene Antonio, 34. Charge by CPD: PUI.
Marshall, Desmond Jamal, 22. Charge by GCSO: Violation of bond.
Aug. 1
Brannon, John Wesley, 50. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Collum, Jerome H., 45. Charge by CPD: Shoplifting.
Duran, Anthony, 24. Charges by CPD: Disorderly conduct, obstruction.
Garcia, Rene Antonio, 34. Charge by CPD: Public drunkenness.
Martin, Tracey Renee, 50. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Miller, Ashley Nicole, 27. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Mullins, Jonathan Daniel, 28, Ellijay. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant.
Roblero, Giovanni Karim, 17. Charge by CPD: Obstruction/hindering of officer.
Velazquez, Francisco Yovani, 33. Charges by CPD: Driving without license, expired tag.
Bell, Randall Eugene, 51, Riceville, Tennessee. Charges by FPD DUI, speeding.