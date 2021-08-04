handcuffs FOPD arrests

July 26

Brown, Johnny Mack Jr., 46. Charges by GCSO: Possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.

Clark, Monte Paul Jr., 33. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA, criminal trespass — FVA, cruelty to children — FVA, interfering with cause for emergency assistance, probation violation, simple battery — FVA.

Fortner, Dakota Bryan, 29, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, identity theft.

Kimsey, Nickki Dawn, 32. Charges by CPD: Simple battery, terroristic threats and acts, theft by taking.

Locke, Matthew Joe, 30. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation, theft by shoplifting.

Lusk, Hanna Mariene, 38. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, probation violation, theft by shoplifting, too fast for conditions.

Ridley, Teresa Bernice, 41, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Trafficking methamphetamine.

Shelton, Lori Janine, 58, Cartersville. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.

Young, Keith Randall, 41. Charge by GCSO: Battery.

July 27

Ivey, Dustin Cody, 32. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant.

McCarthy, Vincent Scott, 55. Charge by GCSO: Sex offender registry violation — second offence.

Sanford, Brandon Thomas, 33, Camillo. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.

Taylor, Stanley Lee, 37. Charges by CPD: Crossing guard lines, DUI, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent.

Townsend, Eric Jerome, 37, Plainville. Charges by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent.

Walraven, Charlotte Kay, 37. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.

July 28

Abernathy, Angela Tonnette, 41. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.

Bachner, Rebecca Nicole, 38. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant.

Clark, Stephen Lamar Jr., 23, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine, theft by taking.

Ollis, Matthew Caylon, 31, Adairsville. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.

Santos-Saldana, Eduardo, 31, Cartersville. Charges by FPD: DUI, failure to maintain lane, speeding.

July 29

House, Billy Dewayne, 52. Charges by GCSO: Giving false information to law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.

Maness, Dustin Med, 35, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (x3).

Sanderson, Kelly Ann, 46, Rocky Face. Charges by GCSO: Exploit/inflict pain to disabled or elder person, theft by conversion, theft by shoplifting.

Williams, Wendy, 28, Rome. Charge by CPD: Suspended license.

July 30

Lawrence, Laytisha Devette, 35, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Furnishing contraband to inmates, manufacturing/distribution/possession of methamphetamine in/on or near a public school, trafficking in methamphetamine.

Derosier, Brian Keith Sr., 51, Ranger. Charges by GSP: DUI, failure to maintain lane.

July 31

Henderson, Marcus Brian, 40. Charges by CPD: Giving false name, theft by shoplifting.

Marcotte, Kerry Shane, 25. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice.

Morris, Charvis Ramon, 34. Charge by CPD: Obstruction.

Perry, Joshua Edward, 37, Blue Ridge. Charges by FPD: Possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.

Russell, Robert Blake, 30. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, obstruction.

Garcia, Hector Ochoa, 39. Charges by CPD: Driving on suspended license, DUI, no insurance, open container.

Garcia, Rene Antonio, 34. Charge by CPD: PUI.

Marshall, Desmond Jamal, 22. Charge by GCSO: Violation of bond.

Aug. 1

Brannon, John Wesley, 50. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.

Collum, Jerome H., 45. Charge by CPD: Shoplifting.

Duran, Anthony, 24. Charges by CPD: Disorderly conduct, obstruction.

Garcia, Rene Antonio, 34. Charge by CPD: Public drunkenness.

Martin, Tracey Renee, 50. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.

Miller, Ashley Nicole, 27. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

Mullins, Jonathan Daniel, 28, Ellijay. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant.

Roblero, Giovanni Karim, 17. Charge by CPD: Obstruction/hindering of officer.

Velazquez, Francisco Yovani, 33. Charges by CPD: Driving without license, expired tag.

Bell, Randall Eugene, 51, Riceville, Tennessee. Charges by FPD DUI, speeding.

Recommended for you