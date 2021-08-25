Aug. 16
Delva, Fritjie, 27, Miami Beach, Florida. Charge by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked.
Dolcine, Bob, 36, Miami, Florida. Charge by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked.
Edmonson, Leah Rae, 27. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, exploit/intimidate disabled adult/elder person or resident, obstruction, simple battery — FVA.
Myres, Jason Franklin, 37, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.
Redwine, Thomas Adam, 46. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.
Robinson, Jacob Jerome, 40, Marietta. Charges by CPD: Obstruction of an officer (x2), criminal trespass (x2), obstruction of an officer.
Aug. 17
Fouts, Matthew Gary, 43, Oakman. Charge by GCSO: Battery.
Gamble, Ethan Cole, 26. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.
Lockard, Christopher Matthew, 46. Charges by GCSO: Financial exploitation of disabled adult and elder persons, theft by taking.
Ray, Derik Lee, 27, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Valdez, Hector Guillermo, 31, Taylors, South Carolina. Charges by GCSO: DUI, failure to maintain lane, identity fraud.
Aug. 18
Andrews, William Anthony, 56. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Haynes, Wilbert Ryan Bradley, 33, Oakman. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA (x2), criminal trespass — FVA, financial transaction card theft.
Ivey, Brent Michael, 30. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, obstructing/hindering emergency call, simple battery — FVA, simple battery against a pregnant female.
Martin, Christopher Willie, 23, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Identity fraud, printing/executing or negotiating fictitious checks, theft by deception.
Martin, Travis Darryl, 52, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine, simple battery/obstruction.
Tate, Jason Arthur, 44. Charge by GCSO: Hold for Catoosa County.
Worsham, Dylan Daniel, 23, Dalton. Charges by GSP: DUI, driving while unlicensed, failure to maintain lane, use of safety belts in passenger vehicle.
Aug. 19
Brown, David Barry, 56, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct.
Holbrook, Walter Scott, 42. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Holder, Michael Allan, 40, Ranger. Charge by FPD: Violation of bond.
Larsen, David Wayne, 62, Melbourne, Florida. Charge by GSP: Stopping/standing or parking prohibited in specified place.
Lucas, Randy Dean, 35, Foley, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Awaiting sentencing.
Vandyke, Joseph Shane, 47, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Parole violation.
Holder, Michael Allan, 40, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA, simple battery — FVA.
Aug. 20
Hampton, Dwight Shane, 52, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
McKnight, Brandy Ann, 40, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (x2).
Rich, Christy Eleene, 29. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct.
Scheer, Micah Dean, 39, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Faber, Joshua George, 28. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA, loitering or prowling, violation of bond.
Lopez, Kayla Elvira, 18. Charges by GCSO: Possession of alcohol by person under 21, theft by shoplifting.
Morales-Jacobo, Cherlyn Monserra, 18. Charges by GCSO: Possession of alcohol by person under 21, theft by shoplifting.
Aug. 21
Bishop, Terry McWallace, 63, Plainville. Charges by CPD: Bench Warrant, giving false information to law enforcement officer, theft by shoplifting.
Bunch, Jason Thomas, 36. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA.
Morris, Stevonta, 34, Kenosha, Wisconsin. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, improper turn/lane change, reckless driving, speeding.
McFarland, Jennifer Parker, 31. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.
Brown, Britni Dawn, 35. Charge by GCSO: Pedestrian under the influence.
Cliatt, Brandon Rashad, 30. Charges from CPD: Battery — FVA, cruelty to children — FVA (x2).
Grooms, Cody Austin, 24. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Aug. 22
Evans, Eddie Lamar, 36, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Non-bondable bench warrant.
Harvill, Carliesa Promise, 35. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice.
James, William Eric, 35. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.