Aug. 16

Delva, Fritjie, 27, Miami Beach, Florida. Charge by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked.

Dolcine, Bob, 36, Miami, Florida. Charge by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked.

Edmonson, Leah Rae, 27. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, exploit/intimidate disabled adult/elder person or resident, obstruction, simple battery — FVA.

Myres, Jason Franklin, 37, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.

Redwine, Thomas Adam, 46. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.

Robinson, Jacob Jerome, 40, Marietta. Charges by CPD: Obstruction of an officer (x2), criminal trespass (x2), obstruction of an officer.

Aug. 17

Fouts, Matthew Gary, 43, Oakman. Charge by GCSO: Battery.

Gamble, Ethan Cole, 26. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.

Lockard, Christopher Matthew, 46. Charges by GCSO: Financial exploitation of disabled adult and elder persons, theft by taking.

Ray, Derik Lee, 27, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.

Valdez, Hector Guillermo, 31, Taylors, South Carolina. Charges by GCSO: DUI, failure to maintain lane, identity fraud.

Aug. 18

Andrews, William Anthony, 56. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine.

Haynes, Wilbert Ryan Bradley, 33, Oakman. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA (x2), criminal trespass — FVA, financial transaction card theft.

Ivey, Brent Michael, 30. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, obstructing/hindering emergency call, simple battery — FVA, simple battery against a pregnant female.

Martin, Christopher Willie, 23, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Identity fraud, printing/executing or negotiating fictitious checks, theft by deception.

Martin, Travis Darryl, 52, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine, simple battery/obstruction.

Tate, Jason Arthur, 44. Charge by GCSO: Hold for Catoosa County.

Worsham, Dylan Daniel, 23, Dalton. Charges by GSP: DUI, driving while unlicensed, failure to maintain lane, use of safety belts in passenger vehicle.

Aug. 19

Brown, David Barry, 56, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct.

Holbrook, Walter Scott, 42. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.

Holder, Michael Allan, 40, Ranger. Charge by FPD: Violation of bond.

Larsen, David Wayne, 62, Melbourne, Florida. Charge by GSP: Stopping/standing or parking prohibited in specified place.

Lucas, Randy Dean, 35, Foley, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Awaiting sentencing.

Vandyke, Joseph Shane, 47, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Parole violation.

Holder, Michael Allan, 40, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA, simple battery — FVA.

Aug. 20

Hampton, Dwight Shane, 52, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.

McKnight, Brandy Ann, 40, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (x2).

Rich, Christy Eleene, 29. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct.

Scheer, Micah Dean, 39, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.

Faber, Joshua George, 28. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA, loitering or prowling, violation of bond.

Lopez, Kayla Elvira, 18. Charges by GCSO: Possession of alcohol by person under 21, theft by shoplifting.

Morales-Jacobo, Cherlyn Monserra, 18. Charges by GCSO: Possession of alcohol by person under 21, theft by shoplifting.

Aug. 21

Bishop, Terry McWallace, 63, Plainville. Charges by CPD: Bench Warrant, giving false information to law enforcement officer, theft by shoplifting.

Bunch, Jason Thomas, 36. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA.

Morris, Stevonta, 34, Kenosha, Wisconsin. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, improper turn/lane change, reckless driving, speeding.

McFarland, Jennifer Parker, 31. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.

Brown, Britni Dawn, 35. Charge by GCSO: Pedestrian under the influence.

Cliatt, Brandon Rashad, 30. Charges from CPD: Battery — FVA, cruelty to children — FVA (x2).

Grooms, Cody Austin, 24. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.

Aug. 22

Evans, Eddie Lamar, 36, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Non-bondable bench warrant.

Harvill, Carliesa Promise, 35. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice.

James, William Eric, 35. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.

