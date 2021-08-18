Aug. 9
Buckles, Dakota Andrew, 18. Charge by GCSO: Simple assault.
Daniel, Hurshel Barnard, 72, Atlanta. Charges by CPD: Forgery, fraud-financial identity.
Dickerson, Christina Dawn, 40. Charges by GSP: Failure to wear seat belt, possession of methamphetamine.
Garland, Anthony Briggs, 41, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.
Goodwin, Pamela Nicole, 30, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of oxycodone, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.
Ramos-Gonzalez, Erick, 33, Toms River, New Jersey. Charge by CPD: Theft by taking.
Tootle, Rachel Lynn, 26. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Witcher, Alexander Lee, 35. Charge by GCSO: Parole violation.
Hendrix, Richard Terry, 35. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting.
Hunt, Adrienne Briana, 30. Charge by GCSO: Stalking.
Aug. 10
Capistran, Fabian, 23. Charges by GCSO: First degree burglary, theft by taking.
Farmer, James Brent, 49, Acworth. Charges by CPD: Obstruction/hindering of officer, unlawful conduct during 911 call.
Freeman, Ronald Frank, 53, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, pedestrian under influence.
Graham, George Edmund, 48. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct, driving too fast for conditions, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, reckless conduct.
Gray, Gary Dewayne, 45. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced drug court sanction.
Hogg, Robert Charles, 46. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Hunter, Tiffany Nicole, 33. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
McBee, Kodi Gatling, 21. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated assault.
Murry, William Seth, 41, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Battery on a person 65 years of age or older, exploitation of disabled adults/elder person.
Richards, Charla Alicia, 48. Charge by GCSO: Manufacture, sell, dispense, distribute.
Stevens, Jeffery Allen, 31. Charge by GCSO: Hold for Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
Vasser, Michael Shane, 27. Charge by CPD: Obedience to traffic control device, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distrusted, spiderweb windshield.
Walraven, Charlotte Kay, 37. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Aug. 11
Adams, Melissa Jean, 45. Charges by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, possession and use of drug related objects.
Broome, Kaylan Nacole, 21. Charges by CPD: Possession of a controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.
Gibbs, Shayna Ashton, 34. Crandall. Charges by CPD: Giving false information to law enforcement officer, theft by shoplifting.
Hooker, Darriel David II, 47, Silver Creek. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Lindsey, Harold Douglas. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Powell, Samantha Lee, 30. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Bramblett, Abergail Christy, 42, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.
Aug. 12
Brown, Britni Dawn, 35. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving, driving without a valid license of ALC OHOL, no proof of valid insurance, suspended/cancelled or revoked registration.
Davis, Danny, 26, White. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting.
Gardiner, Shelly Marae, 38. Charges by GCSO: Acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving while licenses suspended or revoked, first degree forgery, giving false information to law enforcement officer, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, theft of lost/mislaid property.
Hammond, Austin Taylor, 24. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Long, Joshua Hugh, 40. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.
Ortiz, Tina, 36. Charge by CPD: Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Ozier, Kevin Jamal, 29, St. Louis, Missouri. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude, speeding, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Aug. 13
Buckles, Kenneth Ray, 51. Charge by CPD: Simple battery.
Charles, Justin Lee, 27. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Crowder, Jeffery Glen, 48. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced drug sanction.
Hightower, Jerry Lee, 50, Charges by GCSO: Criminal attempt, criminal trespass (x4), entering automobile, giving false name, loitering or prowling, possession of tools for commission of a crime.
Mathis, Marcus Cody, 30, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA.
Shepherd, Matthew Dakota, 25. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Ward, Alex Austin, 28. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Estwick, Ananda Kalyn, 22, Southfield, Michigan. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding, operation of vehicle without current plate.
Aug. 14
Ellington, Melissa Ann, 36. Resaca. Charges by CPD: Loitering or prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Gragg, Ryan Todd, 36. Charge by CPD: Computer or electronic pornography.
Jackson, Larry Joseph II, 37. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Adcock, Christian Montana, 22. Charges by GCSO: Battery, battery — FVA.
Aug. 15
Little, Travis Emory, 32, Rome. Charges by FPD: DUI, possession of marijuana, seat belt violation, speeding.