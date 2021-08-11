Aug. 2
Dave, Mita Bhupendra, 56. Charge by CPD: Fugitive from justice.
Hendricks, Joshua Michael, 41, Taylorsville. Charges by CPD: DUI, probation violation.
Sharp, Edward Alan, 39. Charge by CPD: Aggravated assault.
Broyles, Ashley Brooke, 34. Charge by CPD: Shoplifting.
Worley, Travis Rodney, 37. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting.
Aug. 3
Chastain, Tammy Renee, 45, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Bond surrender.
Collins, Cleaburn Edward, 59. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.
Esquivel, Sara Aguliar, 63. Charges by CPD: Battery — FVA, cruelty to children.
Powell, Cameron, 22, East Pointe, Michigan. Charge by GSP: Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Torres, Kevin Juaquin, 22. Charges by GCSO: Possession of cocaine, speeding.
Whitlock, Richard Wayne, 37, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Burglary.
Aug. 4
Hamrick, Jerry, 72. Charges by CPD: Financial exploitation of disabled or elder adults, fourth degree forgery (x4), identity theft fraud (x2), probation violation (x2).
Lumpkin, Regina Louise, 33, Dalton. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, no brake lights or working turn signals, no insurance, no license tag, open container violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent, probation violation, removing/affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent.
Partion, Melissa Ann, 56. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Sadwick, Ryan Paul, 41, New Port Rickey, Florida. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice.
Ward, Kelly Edwina, 41. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Whitfield, Randall Timothy, 60. Charges by CPD: Giving false name, open container violation, possession of methamphetamine (x2), probation violation.
Whitted, Gary Lynn, 67. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.
Aug. 5
Abbott, Bobby Eugene, 65. Charge by CPD: Possession of cocaine.
Bagley, Charlie Neal, 48. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, battery, kidnapping, marijuana possession, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, simple battery.
Cisneros, Josue, 28, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Driving without license, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, passing in a no passing zone, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a certain felony, possession of methamphetamine, speeding.
Curtis, Dan Jr., 74. Charge by CPD: Possession of cocaine.
Arrivillaga, Miker Adonis, 28. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Silvers, Scott Anthony, 31, Cartersville. Charges by GSP: Improper lane change, reckless driving speeding (103 mph).
Stephens, Charles Edward Jr., 32, Hampton. Charges by MCCD: Notice of change of address or name, operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked or cancelled license.
Aug. 6
Hyde, Jimmy Howard, 64. Charge by GCSO: Drug court sanctions.
Murray, Tashod Otayvious Dunta, 30, McDonough. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.
Upshaw, Michael Lynn, 64. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
Gonzalez, Ludvin, 21, Chattanooga. Charges by GSP: Driving while unlicensed, failure to yield while turning left, no proof of insurance.
Scott, Jerry Lee, 61, Dalton. Charge by GSP: DUI, failure to maintain lane, speeding.
Aug. 7
Adams, Alan Korel, 44, Gadsden, Alabama. Charge by CPD: Aggravated assault.
Razo, Jacob Alan, 26. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Violet, Matthew, 49. Charges by GSP: DUI, improper stopping, speeding.
Walraven, Dennis Brett, 29, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
Aug. 8
Hill, Shawn Michael, 27, Gate City, Virginia. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass, public drunkenness.
Lee, Joe Allen, 46, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: DUI, failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession.
Morris, Jessica Nicole, 27. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Pacheco, Andrew Felice, 49, Fairmount. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
Rodriguez-Borja, Christian David, 34. Charge by GCSO: Giving false name, speeding, no drivers license.
Suggs, Earl, 36, Dunlap, Tennessee. Charge by DNR: Hold for Gwinnett County.