March 29
Abernathy, Byron Chad, 38, homeless of was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon; probation violation o/c — DUI, injury by vehicle, violation motor vehicle law; theft by taking — felony X2.
Arnold, Dartania Cantrez, 24, of 129 Liberty St., Cedartown, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with marijuana — possession of less than one ounce, possession of controlled substance drug — oxycodone.
Burrowes, Blayne Lyndel, 30, of 228 Wagner Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c — possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Janson, Joseph Scott, 49, 165 Langford Drive, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c — fraudulent credit card
Keyes, Shaniya Marie, 21, of 14955 Monte Vista St., Detroit, Michigan, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Monroe, Destiny Nikey, 23, of 127 Landon Court, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana — less than one ounce.
Parker, Susan Diane, 59, of 250 Holbrook Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, gang activity, influencing witnesses.
Parson, Barbara Annette, 54, of 924 Astor Drive, Atlanta, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with license not on person.
Tucker, Tammy Sue, 47, of 110 Richardson Road #1, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Stephens, Taylor John-Timothy, 23, of 511 W. Kinman Road, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
March 30
Chester, Walter James Sean David, 33, of 681 McCreary Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c — possession of meth X2.
Glaze, Jack William Alan, 28, of 207 Hensley Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault — FVA.
Goodson, Xaxton Lashun, 20, of 4590 Fairmount Highway, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery.
Mahaffey, Kathi Faye, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
White, James Bradley, 38, of 10043 Tails Creek Road, Ellijay, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, max limits open container, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, taillights.
Stockburger, Heath Dewayne, 47, of 2913 Red Bud Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI — driving under the influence — alcohol, stop sign.
March 31
Patton, Zane Michael, 18, of 187 Cantrell Drive, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — FVA, criminal trespass — FVA, simple battery — FVA.
Stone, Todd Allen, 39, of 39 Robinson Road, Jasper, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with headlight requirements, no tag light, possession of methamphetamine.
Ensley, Christopher Jack, 23, of 228 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways lane for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, taillights.
McNay, Geniffer Ann, 33, of 100 Hunt Drive, Apt. 21, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office possession of TCH oil.
April 1
Frady, Natasha Leann, 43, of 542 Deerfield Lane, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Johns, Mike Lawrence, 55, of 138 Russell Hill Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and held for another agency.