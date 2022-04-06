March 28
Edwards, Daniel Heath, 34. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant — FTA (O/C loitering/prowling) and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Hill, Nichole Lynn, 39, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Logan, Taylor Edward, 27. Charges by CPD: Discharge of gun or pistol near public hwy or street, disorderly conduct, and firearm discharge while under influence of alcohol/drugs.
Weaver, Samantha Annette, 30, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Violation of family violence order.
White, John Daniel, 40, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Wyatt, Terry Lee, 51, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
March 29
Allen, Vassel Thomas, 28. Charge by BART: Bench warrant (O/C battery — FVA, criminal tresp).
Avendano, Jimmy Bernal, 43. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C giving false information) and probation violation (O/C influencing witness, disorderly cond).
Conlon, David Alan, 35. Charges by GCSO: Bond surrender CIT# E04050752 — DUI and failure to appear (O/C DUI).
Derosier, Tiffany Blair, 34, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: False imprisonment — FVA (prebook).
Dixon, Auna Tabre, 25, Rome. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic — FTML, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change, maximum limits speeding 112 in a 55 MPH zone, reckless driving, and when overtaken and passing on the right permitted.
Gilbert, Robert Lee, 23. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery (prebook).
Lloyd, Nicole Lynn, 36, Oriental, North Carolina. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree, criminal trespass (x2), no drivers license on person, and striking fixed object (x5).
Martin, Tracey Renee, 51. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced (O/C shoplifting).
Pataky, Andrew James, 32, Oriental, North Carolina. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree and criminal trespass (x2).
Peace, Ashley Leashae, 33, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C terroristic threats/acts).
Salazar-Juarez, Christian Josue, 28. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Spears, Tyler Ryan, 27. Charge by BART: Probation violation (O/C burglary).
Adams, Timothy Joshua, 34, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Pedestrian under the influence.
Dreannan, Matthew Lee, 38, McDonough. Charges by GSP: Driving in circular or zigzag course; laying drags, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and safety belts.
March 30
Brooks, Nathan Chase, 35. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking).
Bryant, Deamonta Lamon, 30, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Criminal damage to property (2nd degree) — FVA.
Collins, Billy Ray, 25, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C terr threats/acts, cruelty to child+).
Edgar, Madison Rose Mary, 25. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of hydrocodone, DUI).
Kintz, Cody Allen, 29, Chatsworth. Charge by MCSO: Miscellaneous housed for Murray County SO.
March 31
Klaas, Amber Lynn, 35, Resaca. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Nix, Daniel Edward, 47. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated stalking — FVA (prebook).
Pelfrey, Eric Jason, 50, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C habitual trafficking violation).
Tarver, Bennie James, 34, Atlanta. Charge by GCSO: Violation of court order.
April 1
Bryan, William Jennings, 63, Trion. Charge by GCSO: Identity fraud.
Wilson, Tony Laray, 50. Charges by GCSO: Identity fraud (x2).
Delgadillo, Omar, 36, Houston, Texas. Charges by CPD: DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, no license, no proof of insurance, and tags registration and license required.
April 2
Castillo, Alex David, 17. Charges by GCSO: Expired drivers license, reckless driving, speeding (123 MPH in a 55 MPH zone), and theft by receiving stolen property.
April 3
Acrey, Jr., Gary Wayne, 49. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, drug related objects, no insurance, obscured tag, possession of methamphetamine, removing/affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal or misrepresent, and probation violation (O/C susp lic/no ins/susp tag).
Broyle, Dean Mason, 53. Charge by FPD: Terroristic threats and acts.
Kelly, Larry Wayne, 84. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA and pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
Pacheco, Edwin Abraham, 23. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Kohut, Brandon Michael, 23, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, expired tag, too fast for cond., and driving on roadways laned for traffic.