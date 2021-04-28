April 19
Davis, Glenn Lee, 53, of 1709 Texas Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trafficking in cocaine.
Fritz, Ronald Charles, 60, of 400 Cass White Road, Cartersville, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with failure to appear o/c — driving while license suspended, no insurance, drug-related objects.
Mills, Eric Jamal, 41, of 1256 Kenilworth Drive, Atlanta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, possession of marijuana.
April 20
Newberry, Jerry Allen, 29, of 24 Ridge Road SW, Cave Spring, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Winters, Jr. Dwight, 29, of 751 Ridgeview Cir., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c.
Rogers, Kenya Lafay, 41, of 221 Cherokee Drive,, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by receiving stolen.property — misdemeanor
April 21
Bailey, Joshua Caleb, 43, of 217 Webb Road,, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment, probation violation o/c — possession of methamphetamine, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
Barnes, George Wesley, 37, of 1142 New Town Loop,, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with here for court — warrant X3.
Earnest, Benjamin Matthew, 53, of 120 Star Haven Drive,, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property — second degree, possession of methamphetamine, public drunkenness.
McFarland, William Gabriel, 42, of 221 Wexford Drive,, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault — FVA, cruelty to children — first degree — FVA.
Ramey, Hayden Christopher, 19, of 144 W. Summerville Church, Summerville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, simple battery.
Rochester, Christopher Lee, 42, of 3677 Sugar Valley Road,, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c — obstruction, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
Walker, Christopher Jordon, 30, of 200 S. Wall St.,, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with child support — purge $2,500.
Aragon, Luz Estrella, 25, of 161 N. Dean Ave,, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with false name, no license, tag light requirement.
Canseco, Jose Reyes, 37, of 104 N. Oak St., Springfield, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor.
April 22
Charles, Waymond Lee, 51, of 10859 Hwy. 225, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with parole violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Griggs, III, Tony Boyd, 28, of 68 Keeble Creek Drive, Jasper, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with marijuana — possession of less than one ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Massingill, Dakota Janine, 22, of 415 Charmin Cir.,, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways lane for traffic, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Nicholson, Nathaniel Dean, 43, of 4590 Fairmount Highway,, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
April 23
Blackshear, III, Herschel, 44, of 150 Jefferson Drive, Columbus, Georgia, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI — drugs, no headlights, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in a specified place.
Cash, Dennis Fradrick, 46, of 443 Mtn. View Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, speeding.
Davenport, Phillip James, 45, of 212 Old Belwood Road, SE,, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault.
Green, Jason William, 42, of 212 Old Belwood Road SE,, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault.
Pack, Leslie Bryette, 40, of 465 Red Bud Road, Apt. 2,, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Turgeon, Jeffery Michael, 32, of 106 Oakhill Place,, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery.
Vazquez, Saul Coronel, 35, of 30 Burnett Ferry, Rome, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving without license, speeding.
Valasquez-Loarca, Rigoberto, 23, of unknown,, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with giving false name or date of birth.
West, Bryson Garrett, 29, of 1114 Boone Ford Road,, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting X2.
England, Rebekah Ann, 19, of 217 Middle Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; notice of change of address or name; obedience to traffic-control devices required — presumptions; use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Martin, Tracey Renee, 50, of 190 Park Drive,, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
McConnell, Dustin Tamon, 37, of 117 Oakdale Drive, Adairsville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI — alcohol, speeding (80/55-mph zone).
Ramos-Retana, Pedro Antonio, 20, of 601 Bud Holland Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/ reflectance of windows, driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor.
April 24
Webb, Christopher Eric, 47, of 5007 Village Drive, Cohutta, was arrested by the Gordon county Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — FVA, criminal trespass.
Williams, Linda Elaine, 51, of 420 Hanes Road, Oakman, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Yovanny-Sanchez, Hugo, 21, of 305 Peter St.,, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, headlight requirements, no license, taillights.