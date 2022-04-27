April 18
Brown, Kevin Todd, 41, Harvest, Alabama. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children — first degree, rape, and sexual battey.
Conaway, Ashley Maria, 27, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Drugs not in original container and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Davis, Kandis Diana, 24, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Affixing tint to windows or windshields (prebook), maximum limits (prebook), and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers (prebook).
Minthorn, Steven William, 50, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss methamphetamine, misc).
Patterson, Benjamin Eric, 48. Charges by CPD: Reckless conduct (x2).
Quarles, William Emory, 32, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C TBT, possession of methamphetamine).
Stansell, Shawn Allen, 41, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C crmnl interfere govt prop, +).
Trussell, Jessie Shane, 29, Cedartown. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking).
April 19
Hendershott, Gary Lynn, 68, West Palm Beach, Florida. Charges by GCSO: Bail jumping and bench warrant (O/C theft by taking x3).
Hudson, Tera Jeannette, 30, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss meth, drug related objects).
Meyer, Lauren McCale, 38. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C ser inj by veh, cruelty child, DUI+).
Steele, Joshua Paul, 35, Centre, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary 1st degree, attempted burg).
Stuart, Jeffery Michael, 48. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and public drunkenness.
Timms, Annie Gwendolen, 39. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C sale of marijuana).
Young, Dennis Mitchell, 43. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C agg. assault).
April 20
Abernathy, Dennis John, 58, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by shoplifting).
Blalock, Nathan Tyler, 23, Blairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary, theft by deception).
Clark, Alexie Nicole, 24. Charge by GCSO: Possession of a controlled substance.
Dacus, Jillian Lee, 40. Charges by BART: Felony identity theft fraud when using/possessing ident info concerning a person (x4) and misdemeanor theft by deception.
Holden, Jarrod Lamar, 27, Sugar Valley. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked and felony theft by taking.
Holden, Richard Robert, 37, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Criminal damage to property in the 1st degree.
Jenkins, John Michael, 30. Charges by GCSO: Discharge of firearms on property of another, reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public hwy, and violation of bond.
Njiwah, Akumbe, 37, Largo, Florida. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license, reckless driving, and speeding 110 in a 70.
Templin, Kimberly Ann, 36, Cornelis. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C x2 identity fraud 2 forgery 4th degree, criminal trespass).
Vigil Jimenez, Jesus Daniel, 26. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. speeding and housed for Calhoun P.D. suspended license.
Allen, Quincy Andre, 22, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, maximum limits, and no proof of insurance.
April 21
Broome, Richard Alan, 40. Charge by GCSO: Parole violation (prebook).
Patton, Kristie Allen, 25, Lawrenceville. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.
Pierce, Ricky Joe, 53, Chatsworth. Charge by FPD: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Sims, Thomas Jacob, 38, Cherokee, North Carolina. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.
Brock, Cary Elizabeth, 37. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking.
Hansard, Angelita Atilano, 35. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA and simple assault — FVA.
April 22
Burchfield, Michael Dewayne, 37. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery 3 counts).
Chastain, Michael Shane, 44, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
Chastain, Jr., Mark Anthony, 31, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss meth).
Colon, David Robert, 31, Atlanta. Charge by CPD: Giving false name.
Heath, Danny Harold, 39, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Reeves, John Ray, 30, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass (prebook).
April 24
Maddox, Mel Albert, 54, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated stalking — FVA (x2).
Ramsey, Brittany Nicole, 30, Dahlonega. Charge by GSP: Hold for other agency Lumpkin County.
Sims, William Andrew, 34. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. battery — FVA.