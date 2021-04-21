April 12
Abney, James Robert, 42, of 382 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property — second degree, simple battery — family violence.
Barnes, Cody Craig, 31, of 3157 Old Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children — second degree — felony X3.
Bates, Miracle Kadasha, 19, of 2406 12th Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony, no driver’s license, no insurance, reckless driving, theft by shoplifting — felony.
Driver, Nychicia Devonshae, 21, of 5420 Coanell, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting- felony.
Kolterman, Thomas Matthew, 53, of 130 Oakhurst Terrace NE, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with stalking — misdemeanor X2.
Long, Tonya Marie, 30, of 5113 Redbud Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass — family violence.
Rumph, Kenneth Lee, 41, of 119 Campbell Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
Tucker, Jr., Jimmy Lee, 43, of 190 Kinman Road, Calhoun was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with discharging firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of marijuana, reckless conduct, simple assault — family violence.
April 13
Amos, Angie Marie, 37, of 31 Cobblestone Drive, Cartersville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving on roadways lane for traffic, driving without a license on person, DUI — alcohol, open container.
Burrage, Crystal Lynn, 37, of 113 Colony Drive, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first, probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Loggins, Shane Edward, 35, of 495 Camelot Cir., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended/ revoked — misdemeanor, improper backing, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
Shepherd, Judy Atkins, 36, of 146 Hines Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with parole violation, possession of arms by convicted felons and first offender probation.
Smith, Scarlet Ann, 30, of 168 Hines Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first X4; probation violation — burglary, probation violation — driving without license.
Williams, Lauren Nicole, 42, of 495 Camelot Cir., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass, interference with government property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
Wilson, Renee Michelle of 29 Spearmint Trail, Summerville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with identity theft fraud when using/ possessing identity information concerning a person — felony.
April 14
Chairez-Esprza, Misty Ann, 40, homeless of Sugar Valley Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana — less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine.
Franks, Michael Winston, 60, of 4339 S. Dixie Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with expired tag, failure to maintain lane, no driver’s license on person, no insurance, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana — less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine.
Maples, Benjamin Bruce, 40, of 423 Owens Cir. NE, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI — alcohol, drugs, other intoxicants; failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, speeding — 77 in a 45-mph zone.
Maples, Jessica Hope, 36, of 370 Banks Chapel, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of controlled substance (THC oil), possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule III controlled substance (oxymetholone).
Sanchez, Veronica, 22, of 79 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with speeding — 73 in a 55-mph zone, theft by receiving stolen property.
April 15
Abel, Marcus Clayton, 65, of 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/ sell/ dispense/ distribute.
Bowman, Sherrie Sophia, 38, of 142 Holly Hill Drive, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Causey, Carol Lynn, 51, of 3439 Red Bud Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/ sell/ dispense/ distribute.
Smith, Anthony Taylor, 25, of 585 Kingston Ln., Conyers, Georgia, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, simple battery.
Buchanan, Charles, 60, of 193 Green Meadow Lane, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Milligan, Kimberly Faye, 48, of 108 Stone Loop, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, speeding.
April 16
Cuzzort, Patrick James, 33, of 417 Pack Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property — second degree, disorderly conduct.
Feruston, Taryn Nichole, 36, of 407 Parkway 575, Room 118, Woodstock, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely, no proof of insurance, possession of Marijuana — less than one ounce, use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle.
King, Demarcus Renaud, 42, of 1418 Dresmer Ave., St. 355, Atlanta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forgery — first degree.
Knight, Jr., Barry Lee, 33, of 407 Parkway 575, Room 118, Woodstock, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of marijuana — less than one ounce.
Purkey, Michael Lee, 18, of 1403 N. Highway 41, was arrest by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Brown, Jesse Lenard, 47, of 1281 Brochett Road, Apt. 5B, Clarkson, Georgia, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with possession of marijuana — less than one ounce — commercial vehicle.
April 17
Brackett, Matthew Edward Hugh, 28, of 1143 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c — theft by receiving stolen property.
Hensley, Amber Michelle of 316 Seqoyah Cir., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (morphine sulfate).
Higgins, Bruce Lee, 36, of 980 Red Bud Road NE, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
McClure, Cody Dewayne, 26, of 135 Charlotte Drive, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation X2.
Stevenson, Katie Lynn, 25, of 325 Columbus Cir. No. 56, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with bench warrant o/c — giving false information, driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor, taillights.
Ventura-Corado, Carrie Weeks, 30, of 106 Nathan Loop Apt. 1, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear — misdemeanor o/c — driving with license withdrawn.
April 18
Long, Mary Alice, 58, of 372 Long Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with second degree burglary — felony.
Lopez, Juan Manuel, 28, of 220 W. Janssen Ave., DeQueen, Arkansas, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving without a valid license, DUI, speeding — 101 in a 70 MPH zone, open container violation and reckless driving.
Pickett, Ray Field, 52, of 427 Rock Creek Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking — FVA.
Sinclair, Tina Eloise, 59, of 583 Ball Ground Road, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with a parole violation.