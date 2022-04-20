April 10
Brown, Jeffrey Wayne, 54, Knoxville, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Housed for Resaca driving while license suspended, housed for Resaca reckless driving, and housed for Resaca speeding (93/35).
April 11
Bumgardner, Joshua Lamar, 34. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery x2).
Clayton, Charlynne Rose, 32, Waco. Charges by GCSO: Battery and gang activities (x2).
Dowdy, Dewayne Evan, 34, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault (prebook) and cruelty to children in the 1st degree (prebook).
Helms, Savannah Sueanna, 26, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant.
Hyde, Gregory Damon, 32, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Entering an auto or other moto vehicle with intent of felony, possession of arms by convicted felons & first offend. probatn, and theft by taking (x2).
Lopez, Felix, 39. Charges by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. false identification (prebook), housed for Calhoun P.D. obstruction (prebook), and public drunkenness.
Stansell, Ronald Lee, 73. Charge by GCSO: Possession of meth (prebook).
Wasserman, Telina Elizabeth, 49, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Possession of meth (prebook).
Wheat, Clayton Edward, 46. Charge by GCSO: Simple assault — FVA.
Wheat, Lindsey Nicole, 34, Cedar Bluff, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking, obstruction).
Williams, Ashley Melissa, 32, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Public drunkenness.
Brown, James Oneal, 33. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects and possession of meth.
Carden, Scott Felton, 56, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Poss. drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Dowdy, Angel Nicole, 48, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Going inside guardline with contraband, possession of drug related objects, possession of meth (x2), and possession of arms by convicted felons & first offend. probation.
April 12
Adcox, Justin Lee, 38, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Fraud — financial identity.
Barrett, Jessica Lynn, 29, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Bray, Matthew Terell, 35, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C poss of meth, giving false info) and giving false name.
Burchett, Cameron Wade, 33, Tunnel Hill. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C 2x sale of Schedule 1 substance).
Burnette, Sean Alan, 22, Rome. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.
Edwards, Dustin Micheal, 24, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Fowler, Larry Stu, 51. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C driving while license suspended).
Greene, Tiffany Angelique, 29, Ranger. Charge by PRO: Drug court sanction.
Taylor, Nicholas Kyle, 42, Canton. Charge by GCSO: Theft by conversion.
Worley, Adam Steve, 32, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Bryson, Cathy, 59, Adairsville. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, limited driving permits for certain offenders, and maximum limits (73 in 45).
April 13
Alvarez, Alfredo Jesus, 22. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C VGCSA).
Awtrey, Paul Allen, 56. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C FVO violation).
Buttery, Ashley Nicole, 29. Charges by CPD: Bench warrant FTA (O/C criminal trespass), housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant FTA (O/C shoplifting), and housed for Calhoun P.D. shoplifting less than $500 (prebook).
Byrd, Eddie James, 56, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C disorderly conduct).
Davis, Aubry Allen, 62, Canton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary).
Fields, Justin Codie, 27. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. theft by shoplifting (prebook).
Gladney, Mason Carlton, 30, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Miller, Jaime Nicole, 45, Crandell. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss contraband, public drunk).
Craig, Carol Treyann, 43. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license expired, possession of methamphetamine, and registration suspended.
April 14
Baxter, Michael Wayne, 72. Charge by CPD: Enticing a child for indecent purposes (prebook).
Gaddis, Christina Michelle, 44, Plainville. Charges by CPD: Forgery in the first degree and theft by deception.
Handley, Joshua Clayton, 32, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Serving sentence.
Kinsey, James Albert, 35. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Martin, Shalaia Tanae, 34. Charges by CPD: Motor vehicle theft (prebook) and obstruction.
Silvers, Alex Shane, 33, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary) and probation violation (O/C FTML, DSL).
Wallace, Dustin Andrew, 23, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant FTA (O/C battery).
Sullivan, Curtis Jerome, 37, Atlanta. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoke, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, operating an unsafe improperly equipped vehicle, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, when overtaken and passing on the right permitted, and window glazing violation (tinted windows).
April 15
Ashe, Kayla Breann, 30, White. Charges by GCSO: Crossing state/county guard lines (prebook), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (prebook), and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Hulsey, Janice Elaine, 60, Chickamauga. Charges by FPD: Failure to stop for stop signs and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Mason, Zachary Phillp, 28. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation O/C theft by taking.
McGill, Dewayne Allen, 37. Charge by CPD: Aggravated stalking — FVA.
Campbell, Joshua James Hunter, 22. Charges by GSP: Improper tag display, misdemeanor marijuana — possess less than oz., and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Coats, Richard Leon, 26, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Child endangerment, child safety seat, and DUI.
Wells, Christopher Demound, 41, Chicago, Illinois. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding 90 MPH in 70.
Benson, Jr., James Edward, 36, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear O/C theft by taking.
Davis, Jr., Robby Merle, 34, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, cruelty to children in the 1st degree, and battery — FVA.
April 16
Adams, Timothy Joshua, 34, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drugs and pedestrian under the influence.
Fraire, Erica Butler, 33. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. CPD probation (O/C shoplifting).
Johnson, Peggy Lee, 54. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA (prebook) and criminal trespass — FVA (prebook).
Tate, Linda Cruchelle, 30, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Waters, Angela Lynn, 34, Goodletsville, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C driving while license withdrawn).
Guider, Nija Lashon, 25, Cartersville. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and speeding 79 in 55.
Monroy, Armando, 18. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and stop signs and yield signs.
April 17
Centeno, Manuel, 43. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree — FVA (x6).
Durham, Nathan Scott, 38. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault and battery — FVA.
Evans, Bryant Lee, 51. Charges by CPD: Failure to appear (O/C sus lic — no registration), probation violation (O/C poss of meth), and probation violation (O/C seatbelt, DUI).
Hall, Amber Necole, 32. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree — FVA.
Pacheco, Edwin Abraham, 23. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Parkinson, Robert Dwayne, 39. Charges by CPD: Aggravated battery — FVA and battery — FVA.
Pope, Cynthia Lee, 58, McMinnville, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Driving while unlicensed, misdemeanor DUI — drugs, following too closely, hit and run/leaving scene of an accident, impeding traffic flow, and reckless driving.
Welch, William David, 58, Rome. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency hold for Floyd Co.
Mancilla, Juan Jesus, 21. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol and stop signs and yield signs.