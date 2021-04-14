April 4
Ferguson, Russell Heath, 51, of 100 Willowbrook Drive, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI — alcohol.
Reeves, Scott Preston, 46, of 346 Apple Road, Ranger, was arrested b the Gordon County Sheriff’d Office and charged with hands free, possession of drug-related objects, possession of meth with intent, possession of methamphetamine, safety belts.
Corman, Matthew Lynn, 37, of 4740 Cheryl Lynn Road, Acworth, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with possession of marijuana — less than on e ounce while driving a commercial vehicle.
Johnson, Khylea Rae, 19, of 103 Parker Drive, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with speeding, suspended license.
Angel, Demario Lee Marquis, 25, of 5901 Elmore Ave., Davenport, Indiana, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless conduct.
Faber, Joshua George, 28, of 606 Owens Chapel Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property — second degree — FVA, simple battery — family violence.
Hudgins, Dual Christopher Scott, 40, of 1388 N. Highway 41, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts — felony.
Kidd, Ryan William, 40, of 226 Valley View circle, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault — felony — FVA.
Satterfield, Carolyn Elaine, 45, of 6932 Nicklesville Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless conduct.
Satterfield, Jr., Christopher Shae, 30, of 6932 Nicklesville Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault — FVA.
Espasn Sanchez, Geovanni, 33, of 1512 Hwy. 54, Lot 309 C, Fayetteville, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving without a valid license, DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container.
Ssartin, James Daniel, 41, of 105 Gilmore Drive SW, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction/ hindering a 911 call, obstruction/ hindering of an officer, simple battery — FVA.
Bail-Perez, Ernesto, 27, of 121 Coleman Drive, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery — FVA.
Deis, Elijah Aiden, 18, of 4808 Hwy. 52 Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Patterson, Gregory Lynn, 45, of 200 S. Line Street, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana — less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine.
Quarles, Quinvelle Latrell, 32, of 2970 Heritage Glenn Drive, Gainesville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, following too closely, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, passing on shoulder, speeding.
Patterson, Daniel Hugh, 35, of 433 Regina Forrest Road SW, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper tag display, speeding — 80/55-mph zone, tires.
April 8
Baker, Brandy Lynn, 27, of 551 Craigtown Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (heroin).
Brown, Skyler Steed, 32, of 929 Hall Memorial Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon county Sheriff’s Office and charged with parole violation, terroristic threats and acts — felony — FVA, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Cobon-Martiniz, Odilio Ovidio, 40, of 119 Colony Drive NW, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with public drunkenness, bench warrant o/c — loitering or prowling.
Greeson, Gary Wayne, 46, of 112 Creekside Apt. 2, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal damage to property, obstruction.
Lockard, Hunter Earl, 30, of 16 Bueva Vista, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/ sell/ dispense/ distribute (heroin), possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Smith, Joshua Travis, 32, of 100 Coosawattee Drive, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/ possession/ control of heroin.
Pack, Tasha Denae, 34, of 8086 Redbud Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; obedience to traffic-controlled devices required, presumptions.
April 9
Acrey, Josh Colton, 24, of 105 Grey Rock Drive, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with rape.
Davidson, Kailyn Sue, 22, of 417 Pack Road NE, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault — FVA.
Green, Jennifer Michelle, 31, of 154 Locomotive Way, Tunnel Hill, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana — less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine.
Holland, Joshua Brandon, 35, of 421 Jolly Road, Apt. 2, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — FVA.
Holliman, Craig Dean, 49, of 95 Cherokee, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c — burglary — first degree and theft by taking.
Ivey, Jenna Leline, 22, of 3102 Redbud Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of drug-related objects.
Kittrel, Lemanuel Keane, 25, of 413 E. Roanoke Drive, Fitzgerald, Georgia, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction/ hindering of an officer.
Lively, Kelly Nicole, 24, of 845 Worthington Gap Road, Rock Spring, Georgia was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with probation violation o/c — reckless driving.
Nichols, Michael Douglas, 47, of 194 Cummings Road, Trion, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forgery — first degree, identity fraud X3, printing/ executing/ negotiating fictitious checks X9, theft by deception X3.
Timms, Adrian Nicole, 23, of 99 Hunt Drive, was arrested by the PRO and charged with drug court sanction.
April 10
Patterson, Keenan Allah, 29, of 827 Sinclair Way, Jonesboro, Georgia, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of marijuana — less than one ounce.
Shropshire, II, Gregory Laselle, 29, of 209 Chandler Road, Trion, Georgia, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction, public drunk.
Graig, Shane Anthony, 32, of 3051 Dicks Creek, Lafayette, Georgia, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with PUI.
Smith, Roderick Sheldon, 47, of 301 Circle Drive, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with PUI.
Troyer, Gloria Lynn, 49, of 266 Hunters Crossing, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — FVA.
April 11
Martinez, Cole Anthony, 25, of 117 Towne Lake Road, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Sullivan, Luke Morgan, 17, of 117 Towne Lake Drive, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Gonzalez, Aureliano Rodriguez, 39, of 315 Flora Drive, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, license suspended, open container.
Hyde Rachael Marie, 42, of 173 Kinman Road, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI — drugs, impeding traffic flow.