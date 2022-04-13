April 3
Guzman, Miguel Angel, 29. Charges by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the second degree (x2).
April 4
Butler, Rico Danielle, 51. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone (prebook), license to be carried and exhibited on demand (prebook), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (prebook).
Guzman, Miguel Angel, 29. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA, probation violation (O/C burglary 1st degree), and simple assault — FVA.
Hartley, Joshua Wayne, 41, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Parole violation (prebook).
Nixon, Jacob Levi, 21, Ringgold. Charges by GSP: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer (prebook), possession and use of drug related objects (prebook), and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Patton, Kristie Allen, 25, Lawrenceville. Charges by GSP: Driving with an expired license (prebook), driving without a license on person (prebook), marijuana — possess less than 1 oz. (prebook), no proof of insurance (prebook), possession of drug related objects (prebook), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), tire requirements (prebook), use of safety belts in passenger vehicles (prebook), and windshields and windshield wipers (prebook).
Sims, Thomas J., 38, Cherokee, North Carolina. Charges by GSP: Possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Coates, Fred Anthony, 65, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI.
Harris, Katrina Lyvette, 50, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D. DUI, seatbelt.
April 5
Breneman, Allison Carol, 29. Charge by CPD: Criminal attempt.
Buttrum, Terry Allen, 53, Talking Rock. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA, burglary, and criminal trespass — FVA.
Coats, Levi Daniel, 34. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge and probation violation (O/C fleeing/eluding police).
Cooper, Justin Alan, 41. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Dobson, Leeanna Shelby, 24, Ranger. Charges by FPD: Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without conse., driving without a license (prebook), driving without tag (prebook), no proof of insurance (prebook), and poss of meth (prebook).
Macaluso, Joseph Lawrence, 53, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting.
Wade, Terrance Montease, 43. Charges by GCSO: Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers (prebook) and probation violation (prebook).
April 6
Bagwell, David Logan, 29. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C poss. of meth).
Boatner, Gregory Anthony, 58. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C reckless driving).
Miller, Nathan Garrick, 31. Charges by CPD: Battery — FVA, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree — FVA (x2), and false imprisonment — FVA.
Smith, Jeremy Wallace, 38. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Posey, Bradley Tyler, 26, South Pittsburg, Tennessee. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault (x6), driving on central turn lane, misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run, improper lane change, improper U-turn, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain (x6), possession of sawed-off shotgun, machine gun, silencer, etc., and reckless conduct (x6).
April 7
Barton, Justin Michael, 37. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Feagin, Jacob Aron, 26. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA (x2) and cruelty to children in the 1st degree — FVA (x2).
Weldon, Stacie Michell, 43. Charge by GCSO: Cruelty to children.
Bruce, Aynsley Elizabeth, 26, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Forgery in the 1st degree, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Logan, Taylor Edward, 27. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C simple assault).
April 8
Pasley, Jaden Harper, 20. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA, disorderly conduct, and simple assault — FVA.
Powell, Walt Logan, 25, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DUI).
Stevens, Jamie Patrick, 27, Rossville, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA, TBS).
Hall, Anliyah Jacqueline, 20. Charge by GCSO: Cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
April 9
Bautista-Resendiz, Jose Ricardo, 29. Charge by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Hall, Anliyah Jacqueline, 20. Charge by GCSO: Battery.
Petty, Derek Lance, 39. Charges by GCSO: Felony obstruction of officers and misdemeanor obstruction of officers (x2).
Brown, Shane Caleb, 41. Charges by GCSO: Poss of Schedule 1 (prebook), poss of Schedule 4 (prebook), and public safety warrant (seat belt minor x2, DWLS, FTML).
Patterson, Hunter Cory, 19. Charges by CPD: Battery — FVA (x3) and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.
April 10
King, Bricara Shaquell, 29. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Resaca open container (40-6-253).
Suttles, Sr., Aaron Dewayne, 59, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Housed for Resaca driving with license suspended (40-5-121), housed for Resaca DUI alcohol (40-6-391), housed for Resaca failure to maintain lane (40-6-48), and housed for Resaca open container (40-6-253).