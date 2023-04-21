Are you storm ready?: Chamber Lunch and Learn helps businesses prepare for disasters

Courtney Taylor (pictured) and Wendy Saylors from the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency and Steven Duncan from Starr Mathews Insurance presented a Storm Ready Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, April 19, at the Calhoun Depot.

 Cat Webb

Gordon County Emergency Management Agency, the Chamber of Commerce, and Starr Mathews Insurance partnered Wednesday for a storm readiness Lunch and Learn event.

That Lunch and Learn not only covered what you’d think of as storms — severe weather — but also other “storms” such as mass casualty events or active shooters. The main lesson was to have a plan: it’s easier to weather these storms when individuals and businesses have a plan to deal with them.

