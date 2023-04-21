Are you storm ready?: Chamber Lunch and Learn helps businesses prepare for disasters

Courtney Taylor (pictured) and Wendy Saylors from the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency and Steven Duncan from Starr Mathews Insurance presented a Storm Ready Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, April 19, at the Calhoun Depot.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency, the Chamber of Commerce, and Starr Mathews Insurance partnered Wednesday for a storm readiness Lunch and Learn event.
That Lunch and Learn not only covered what you’d think of as storms — severe weather — but also other “storms” such as mass casualty events or active shooters. The main lesson was to have a plan: it’s easier to weather these storms when individuals and businesses have a plan to deal with them.
“There’s always excuses that come up,” Courtney Taylor, director of Gordon County EMA, said. “We hear them every day about why you don’t plan and why you’re not prepared.”
Taylor said people tend to think that things won’t happen in their backyard, and that even if it does, it won’t affect them or they don’t need a plan.
“Anyone’s been in Gordon County for a little while knows if it’s gonna happen, it probably is gonna happen here,” Taylor said.
To punctuate that, Taylor shared his experience with a stretch in February 2020 where there was a tornado, flooding, snow, and a plane crash — all in three days.
In order to get ready and stay ready, Taylor recommended Ready Georgia, a statewide campaign launched in 2008 to help Georgians get ready for a disaster. That campaign suggests people make a plan and build a kit to ensure they are ready for a disaster.
Taylor, and later Saylors, both talked about what Gordon EMA can do for businesses in the local area to prepare themselves. They offer templates for disaster plans, do safety walk-throughs for severe weather safe spots, and offer numerous free trainings including Stop the Bleed and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE). They also offer CPR classes, with the only cost being a $21 fee for the certification card.
EMA also offers opportunities for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training, which helps community members learn how to handle disasters by giving basic medical aid, performing safe and rescue, organizing spontaneous volunteers, and more. For more information visit gordoncounty.org/departments/emergency-management/cert.
Finally, EMA suggests that everyone that lives and works in Gordon County should sign up for HyperReach, Gordon County’s mobile emergency alert system. Those who work in the county and live outside it should sign up using their work address for accurate alerts. To do so, visit gordoncounty.org/hyper-reach or call 706-659-9320.
To reach Gordon County EMA for more information, call 706-602-2905.