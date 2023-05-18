Floyd County's work force surged by 5.7% in April vs. the same month last year -- but showed no changes from the previous month.
Last month, 44,300 people were employed in healthcare, retail, education and other sectors compared to 41,900 in April 2022.
Floyd's job growth for the year outpaced the state -- but the local numbers for first-time jobless claims also were higher than statewide averages. Several counties saw initial reports more than double from 12 months earlier.
A look at first-time jobless claims for this April compared to both March and April 2022 shows;
Floyd: 532 claims, up nearly 188% from April 2022 and by 300 people from March.
Bartow: 299 claims, almost nearly double from the previous April.
Gordon: 270 claims, up from both March and by nearly 79% from April 2022.
Polk: 148 claims, almost double from March and the previous year.
Chattooga: 317 claims, representing big jumps from March of this year and April a year ago.
Jobs are out there, including 102 openings posted on the Rome-Floyd Chamber site as of Thursday morning. Education positions dominate the list with a lot of opportunities with local governments as well. The Cartersville Bartow Chamber shows 17 openings, including some duplicating the Rome listings.
April's statewide snapshot from the Department of Labor shows:
Georgia's April unemployment rate was 3.1%, unchanged from a revised 3.1% in March. The unemployment rate held at 3.1% for nine consecutive months.
Jobs were up by 10,400 (0.2%) over the month and up by 111,800 (2.3%) over the year to 4,894,300, an all-time high.
Georgia's labor force increased for the seventh consecutive month by 14,557 to 5,275,896, an all-time high.
In April, more than 154,000 job listings were online for Georgians to access. Those in need: Amazon, healthcare, retail and higher education.
Initial jobless claims were up 3,301 (15%) from March to 25,407 in April. Over the year, initial claims were up 7,984 (46%).