apriljobs2023A

Big jump in jobs here over the past year but no changes from the previous month.

 Georgia Department of Labor

Floyd County's work force surged by 5.7% in April vs. the same month last year -- but showed no changes from the previous month.

Last month, 44,300 people were employed in healthcare, retail, education and other sectors compared to 41,900 in April 2022. 

