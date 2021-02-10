Due to health and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Voluntary Action Center Board of Directors has decided to postpone its sixth annual Murder Mystery fundraiser until June 19. The event had previously been scheduled for March 13.
"We are encouraged that with continued vaccine distribution we will be able to safely hold the event on June 19 of this year," Executive Director Stacy Long said. "We are planning to maintain that date even if our venue has to be altered to allow for social distancing."
Ticket holders are asked to RSVP in advance of this year's fundraiser so that organizers can adequately prepare for social distancing measures that will likely still be required.
"As of right now we will still utilize Owens Security at 209 S. Wall Street for our venue," Long said. "In the event this changes we will contact you in advance."
The Murder Mystery event has historically been the VAC's biggest and most popular fundraiser each year, pulling in thousands of dollars to support the center's Hunger and Homeless Outreach programs, and typically includes a theatrical performance and auction.
This year's show "Murder at the Redneck Reunion" features local community members acting as members of the Buckshot family, a wacky group of relatives divided by the promise of lottery winnings.
Previous performers in the theatrical productions have included Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston and his wife, Nikki Ralston, local author Mignon Ballards, Jim Lay, Jim Prater and Joni Harbin.
The Murder Mystery fundraiser raised over $20,000 in 2019 and also raised $20,000 in 2018. During the first two years of the event the VAC raised $10,000 per year, and $16,000 the third year.
To learn more about "Murder at the Redneck Reunion" or the Voluntary Action Center, visit www.voluntaryactioncenter.org.