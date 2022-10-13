Gordon County's airport is one of six in Northwest Georgia with the potential to attract scheduled air cargo service, according to a newly released analysis by the Georgia Department of Transportation. However, none of them are identified as a sure thing in the Statewide Air Cargo Study.

They are all located in a gap area -- outside a 60-minute drive from an airport served by an "integrated express carrier" -- which points to a need. But how much of a need is the question. 

