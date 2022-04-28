Sponsored by the Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation, the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 GA-53 Spur, hosted a Feral Swine Workshop Thursday morning.
Feral swine have become increasingly detrimental in Georgia, causing significant damage to agricultural crops and natural resources throughout the state and many parts of the nation, according to officials.
The economic impact of damage caused by feral swine in Georgia is estimated at $150 million, and $2.5 billion nationwide, with diseases like brucellosis and swine flu variations also becoming concerns -- especially to the American pork industry. Feral hogs have become a significant economic problem in 39 states and around 49% of US counties.
Though feral hogs have been roaming the southeastern US since the 1500s when Hernando de Soto's expedition made its way through the area, the significant economic impacts have become more significant since the late part of last century.
Speakers Thursday included University of Georgia professor and wildlife specialist Dr. Michael Mengak, as well as US Department of Agriculture wildlife biologist and feral swine coordinator Matt Ondovchik.
Topics included disease issues, swine biology, economics, water quality issues, effective control techniques, transport issues, and regulations.
Ondovichik and Mengak both spoke on the importance of large quantity trapping as currently being the most effective method of feral hog population control in the states that report wild swine issues.
Though hunting feral hogs is popular around the country, Ondovichik said not only does the activity not help control hog populations, but can sometimes hurt due to illegal movement of wild swine for sporting purposes and monetary incentives for people who charge money to guide hunts.
"Hunting will never solve the problem we have in the state of Georgia," Ondovchik said. "We've got more pigs now than we've ever had."
Ondovichik said even small traps don't do much in the way of population control and the hogs not trapped in those situation quickly learn from seeing other family members trapped and becoming harder to catch in the future.
Following the classroom portion of the workshop, Ondovchik took participants outside for a demonstration of a pair of large hog trap examples. He said he currently estimates a large hog trap to cost around $10,000 new.
One option for local landowners with swine issues is a Feral Swine Trapping program from the CRSW Conservation District available for Dade, Walker, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Polk and Paulding county residents.
For pricing and information, contact hog control custodian Billy Edwards at 770-548-1081 or edwards5@hughes.net via email.