Floyd County's work force saw a rebound in February after a steep drop the month before, in part because of the end of the Christmas shopping season.
The number of people working in Floyd -- including residents and those from surrounding counties -- peaked at 44,300 in December before sliding to 43,700 in January. Another 400 people had jobs in Floyd in February.
Even better, the work force was up by 2,500 people in February (44,100) compared to the same month last year, the latest Georgia Department of Labor reports show.
Another indicator -- first-time jobless claims -- wasn't as positive.
Floyd, Bartow, Gordon and Polk counties each saw an increase in jobless claims last month vs. reports from February 2022. But those numbers also were down -- significantly in some cases -- from January reports.
A county-by-county look at jobless claims in February shows:
Floyd: 369 claims.
Bartow: 264 claims.
Gordon: 264 claims.
Polk: 129 claims.
Chattooga: 289 claims (the only county to see an increase in jobless claims in February vs. January in our area).
As of Thursday morning, the jobs page on the Rome Floyd Chamber website showed 106 openings; the listings were dominated by area schools and colleges. The Cartersville Bartow Chamber had 27 postings listed.
The statewide employment report:
Georgia's February unemployment rate was 3.1 percent, unchanged from a revised 3.1 percent in January. The unemployment rate has held at 3.1 percent for seven consecutive months.
The county-by-county unemployment reports are expected next week.
In January, Georgia had the highest labor force participation rate in the southeast, 61% as well as the highest employment-to-population ratio in the region, 59.1%.
Jobs were up by 3,200 (0.1%) over the month and up by 135,100 (2.8%) over the year to 4,875,800, an all-time high.