The February jobs count in Floyd rebounded from the season dip in January.

 Georgia Department of Labor

Floyd County's work force saw a rebound in February after a steep drop the month before, in part because of the end of the Christmas shopping season.

The number of people working in Floyd -- including residents and those from surrounding counties -- peaked at 44,300 in December before sliding to 43,700 in January. Another 400 people had jobs in Floyd in February.

