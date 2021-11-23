AdventHealth Gordon announced this week an updated hospital visitor policy.
Tuesday, the facility began allowing visitors for all patients with the following criteria:
COVID-19 patients may have 1 visitor.
Non-COVID patients may have multiple visitors.
OB patients may have 2 visitors.
Visitors under the age of 18 are not permitted unless they are seeking care.
All visitors must wear a mask and stay in the patient’s room.
Patients and visitors will always be provided a face mask and required to wear the mask during their stay at AdventHealth facilities.
All visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, should physically distance from other patients and visitors that are not part of their group and from team members when possible.
For the safety of the hospital’s team members and guests, AdventHealth Gordon's common areas will remain closed at this time.
Previously, the hospital updated their visitor policy on Aug. 31 to include a "no visitation" policy for COVID-19 positive patients, as well as barring visitors under the age 18 and allowing for only one visitor for patients without COVID.
AdventHealth Gordon's visitor policy has been subject to rapid changes since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, changing as often as twice a month in August in response to fluctuations in case counts and community spread.
The current change comes with lower COVID numbers throughout the county, with Thanksgiving week case counts much lower than they were in 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change and evolve, visitation policies will likely evolve further.