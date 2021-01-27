Members of the AdventHealth Gordon EMS team were recently honored with the 2020 AdventHealth Gordon EMS Service Awards.
“As a leader, I feel incredibly proud to get to work with a team like this every day,” said Michael Etheridge, director of AdventHealth Gordon EMS. “They are an exceptional team who works well together and is very community-focused."
According to Etheridge, among the seven categories of awards presented were the Emergency Medical Technician of the Year Award, which was presented to Branson Fair, and the Paramedic of the Year Award, which went to Chad Huff.
Nominations are submitted by EMS staff and are later reviewed by an awards panel of judges from AdventHealth Gordon, who do not know or work closely with them. They make the final decision for EMT and Paramedic of the Year.
Other awards presented included:
Heart Saver Award -- presented to individuals who played an integral part in a cardiac arrest where the patient survived to leave the hospital: Derek Harp/Montana Teems. Mark Bramblett, Cynthia Norrell, Ken Trammell, Marcy Fountain, Ashley Fair, Adam Dortch, Justin Evans, Chuck Bishop and Jeana Handley.
110% Award -- presented to an individual who goes above and beyond on a continual basis: Ashley Fair
Leader of the Year Award -- presented to an individual who was nominated by their peers as a leader in the service: Victor Guzman
Kathy Cox Guardian Angel Award -- presented to an individual who not only honors the memory and service of Gordon County Ordinance Officer Kathy Cox, who died on duty in an automobile accident on Aug. 21, 2008, but also recognize other public safety officials who share many of her extraordinary values : Sgt. Misty Gurnee of Gordon County E911
Public Appreciation Award -- presented to an individual for their long-standing service to the community: Ellis Payne