A Cobb County man has received a lengthy sentence for his part in a Calhoun gas station robbery.
According to Calhoun Police Department, Gordon County Jail, and court reports:
A Cobb County man has received a lengthy sentence for his part in a Calhoun gas station robbery.
According to Calhoun Police Department, Gordon County Jail, and court reports:
Cameron David Mulligan, now 23, has been sentenced to life in jail plus 10 years after he was charged for the July 20, 2021 robbery at Ginger's Grocery, 1600 Dews Pond Road.
Mulligan, along with then 18-year-old Mathew Glen Price, also of Acworth, were each arrested at separate locations after a call came in to police that Ginger’s Grocery had been robbed.
A store employee told police that a man came into the store wearing a mask and pointed a firearm at him, his wife and their infant child, then left with $646 in cash from the register. The employee said the man then ran west away from the store towards Harmony Church Road.
The same employee reported that another man had been in the store a couple of times just before the robbery occurred and had asked him if the business had an ATM, but left in a silver van without making a purchase.
Shortly after the robbery, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a silver van on Red Bud Road in front of AdventHealth Gordon where he placed Price under arrest and had the van towed from the scene.
Meanwhile, a K-9 was deployed near the site of the robbery and Mulligan was soon located hiding in Harmony Cemetery, off Harmony Church Road. Mulligan then led officers to a firearm hidden nearby in the cemetery.
Video evidence from the store was viewed by police and collected for evidence in the investigation.
Both Price and Mulligan were each initially booked into the Gordon County Jail and charged with felony armed robbery following questioning by detectives.
On Nov. 10, 2021, both Mulligan and Price were indicted on charges of armed robbery (x2), aggravated assault (x2), possession of firearm during commission of armed robbery (x2), and pointing or aiming pistol at another. In April, he was found guilty on all counts.
Mulligan reported to the Gordon County Jail May 10 to serve the remainder of his 10-year sentence, at which point he will serve the remaining life sentence on probation.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.