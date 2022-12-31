A look back at COVID in 2022

COVID-19 has shaped everyone’s lives for the past three years. As 2022 draws to a close, we look back on COVID’s effects on the year as America looked to step past restrictions and isolation.
January started with a bang in Gordon County — the Omicron variant began to surge in late December of 2021, and case counts reached staggering, record-breaking highs as January wound on. The week prior to January 19, there were 642 new COVID cases in Gordon County — and over 96,000 in Georgia. The January surge also brought the highest number of cases in one day in Georgia — 21,224 cases in one day on Jan. 7. The day with the single highest number of cases in Gordon County was Jan. 11, with 133 cases.
Case counts dropped shortly thereafter, but deaths would spike the next month as those who were severely ill in January passed away. Deaths were less than the prior Delta surge, but still high — with 101 deaths statewide, six of which were local, on Feb. 8.
Cases remained low through March and April, with a much smaller surge that peaked late July into early August. By September, cases had dropped off again, and deaths did not spike as much as they did during prior waves. At the same time, new COVID shots became available that offer better protection against newer COVID-19 Omicron variants, which may keep cases and hospitalizations lower with those newer BA.4 and BA.5 type variants.
As the New Year looms, cases have begun to increase again — holiday travel and gatherings mean more exposure to COVID, meaning higher cases. That is what drove the prior January surge, and it’s yet to be seen what this year’s winter surge will look like. Currently, though cases are on the rise, it appears to be much slower than the initial Omicron surge in January 2022.
Despite the slower growth in cases this winter, the United State has now seen a total of over 100 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, though the numbers for that may be higher. Deaths have continued to increase as well, closing in on 1.1 million. Confirmed cases in Georgia are nearly at 2.3 million, while confirmed deaths have long since passed 34,000.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 44 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 7,843 new cases and 29 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level remains in the Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
The case rate per 100,000 in population has jumped from 56.93 to 115.59 — nearly double. New hospital admissions for COVID are down to 6.9 per 100k, but may jump in the future as case rates continue to increase. Staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients are down to 4.5%.
This winter, unfortunately, America has also seen a troubling mixture of three diseases going into winter, a so-called “tridemic” threatening the health care system. RSV and flu are high, and combined with those rising COVID cases, that could spell trouble. That’s not to mention other common winter illnesses like strep throat or colds.
Fortunately there are vaccines available for the flu and COVID-19. Those interested in getting vaccinated can find vaccines for flu and COVID at vaccines.gov.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, those interested can also log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
Four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit covid.gov/tests and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.