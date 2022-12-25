3M has announced it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing and work to discontinue the use of PFAS across its product portfolio by the end of 2025, according to a new release from the company.
The City of Rome filed a civil lawsuit in 2019 against several chemical and carpet manufactures in Dalton, including 3M, seeking to recover the expensive costs of filtering PFAS and other chemicals from the drinking water supply.
Rome is in the process of a $99.4 million conversion of its raw water intake filtering facility for “reverse osmosis” treatment to cope with the chemicals. As a result, the city has implemented the first phase of a multi-year rate increase for water customers to help pay for the reverse osmosis facility. In the meantime, Rome has changed its primary raw water intake pumps from the Oostanaula River to the Etowah River.
Rome City Attorney Andy Davis said that the suit is moving forward and is now in what’s known as the expert discovery process.
A trial date set for June, 2023.
“Going forward, 3M’s decision to stop manufacturing PFAS is certainly a positive,” he said. “However, we’ve got over 30 years of 3M putting these forever chemicals into our waters.”
In 2021, the Conasauga-Oostanaula river system that runs through Gordon County was named one of Georgia’s “Dirty Dozen” by the Georgia Water Coalition.
The report cited PFAS contamination that not only affected Rome, but also the City of Summerville’s drinking water source on Raccoon Creek that forced that city to upgrade its treatment facility.
The Conasauga River flows through Dalton, Resaca and Calhoun to feed the Oostanaula, which joins with the Etowah in Rome to form the Coosa River.
PFAS, used to make carpets and other items stain resistant, have been linked to numerous adverse health impacts.
In June, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued new advisories on PFAS in drinking water that slash the level that regulators consider safe. If further drinking water regulations mirror the EPA’s latest advisories, the Rome water department — and many others nationwide — will need to act to address the presence of those chemicals.
In August, EPA also proposed to treat two PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances, which could open the industry up to Superfund liability for releases and cleanups.
The statement from 3M said the company’s decision to stop manufacturing PFAS is based on an evolving external landscape with the European Union indicating plans to potentially restrict all PFAS by 2025. Regulatory agencies elsewhere, including in Canada, Australia, and Asia, are increasingly active on this topic. In addition, customers and consumers are increasingly interested in alternatives to PFAS.
There is also the issue of investors. The challenges of managing businesses and operations with products based on PFAS, have increasingly weighed on 3M’s business results in recent years.
The statement from 3M concluded with:
"PFAS continue to be essential for modern life and can be safely made and used. However, a strength of 3M has always been our focus on applying our science to improve lives and make the greatest impact for our stakeholders."