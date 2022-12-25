Oostanaula water intake station virtually shut down

In this March 2021 photo, a view across the Oostanaula River shows Rome’s raw water intake station.

 File

3M has announced it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing and work to discontinue the use of PFAS across its product portfolio by the end of 2025, according to a new release from the company.

The City of Rome filed a civil lawsuit in 2019 against several chemical and carpet manufactures in Dalton, including 3M, seeking to recover the expensive costs of filtering PFAS and other chemicals from the drinking water supply.

